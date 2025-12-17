circle x black
Crossing Cultures, Disciplines, and Generations: An Art Academy for the Future, 2025 Camping Asia Comes to a Successful Close

TAIPEI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, 2025 Camping Asia, a collaboration among the Taipei Performing Arts Center, the Centre National de la Danse (CND) of France, and CHANEL, was held from November 10 to 21. This is a uniquely Asian version of the "camping" concept initiated by CND. During Camping Asia, participants freely connect and interact with one another in a highly open atmosphere, weaving together a vibrant artistic journey.

This year, Camping Asia, with its core spirit of breaking down barriers and promoting exchanges, reached new milestones. It brought together 16 art schools from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, and France. Twenty-three interdisciplinary artists were invited to lead the Workshops, while students provided the content for the Morning Classes. The Giant Classes challenged participants, such as with Indigenous chants or circus movements, while Screenings brought opportunities to view films and analyze diverse creative forms. During the Public Symposium, topics such as transformation of the body and academic systems were explored and the School Marathon offered a platform for institutions to showcase their unique characteristics. Finally, the presentation of five exciting Performances enabled the public to experience contemporary art up close.

"The freedom to be anything" is not just a fanciful slogan. Rather, it is a vital concept for young creators to expand themselves and realize infinite possibilities for their practices. The inclusiveness and avant-garde nature of contemporary art education were fully reflected during 2025 Camping Asia. With nearly 9,000 participants, its importance in promoting international arts education, cross-cultural exchanges, and creative practices was once again highlighted.

