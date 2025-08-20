circle x black
CSL Unveils Versatile Self-Loading/Unloading Ship for Coastal and Offshore Construction Projects

20 agosto 2025 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CSL Group ("CSL") has deployed its newest addition to the fleet, MV CSL Flexvik, to support marine construction and aggregate logistics across Europe. This 18,003 DWT hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel has been engineered to deliver maximum versatility, capable of handling a wide range of cargo, from fine sand and gravel to 1-3 tonne armour rock.

Delivered on May 31, 2025, from Wulkan Shipyard in Szczecin, Poland, MV CSL Flexvik is the result of a strategic conversion from a conventional bulk carrier into a purpose-built vessel optimized for flexible, cost-effective delivery of materials for infrastructure and offshore energy projects.

Fitted with two gantry-mounted Sennebogen 870 electric excavators, MV CSL Flexvik can self-load and self-discharge with precision. Cargo can be offloaded via the conveyor belt system, which includes a 45-metre discharge boom, or directly using the onboard excavators. This means the ship can single-point discharge to a stockpile, transload materials to another vessel, and efficiently handle larger rock gradings, discharged directly using the excavators.

"CSL Flexvik brings a new level of operational flexibility to Europe's marine construction logistics," said Louis Martel, CSL's President and CEO. "Its hybrid configuration, flexible rock-handling capabilities, and direct discharge options offer unmatched flexibility for project-based and industrial customers."

Key Advantages:

Click here for MV CSL Flexvik's detailed specifications.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753842/The_CSL_Group_Inc__CSL_Unveils_Versatile_Self_Loading_Unloading.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753840/The_CSL_Group_Inc__CSL_Unveils_Versatile_Self_Loading_Unloading.jpg

MEDIA CONTACTBrigitte Hébert, Director, Communications514-982-3854

brigitte.hebert@cslships.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/csl-unveils-versatile-self-loadingunloading-ship-for-coastal-and-offshore-construction-projects-302533846.html

Traffico da rientro, scatta il controesodo


