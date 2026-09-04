DELIVAN to Unveil Production Models at IAA Transportation 2026

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DELIVAN, a new European–focused van brand from Chery Holding, will unveil its first production models at IAA Transportation 2026, marking the next major step following the brand's debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham earlier this year.

At IAA Transportation, DELIVAN will unveil its first two all-electric production vans, representing two different sizes within its forthcoming European range and designed to meet a variety of commercial needs.

The two production vans will be joined by four converted variants, demonstrating the flexibility of DELIVAN's vehicle platforms and their potential for specialist applications.

DELIVAN will announce collaborations with several European conversion partners, including new partnerships in Germany.

Guided by the "In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere" approach, DELIVAN is building its European presence through local operations, partnerships and market development, with its European headquarters in Liverpool and a German subsidiary set to be formally established in September.

Beyond the vehicle, DELIVAN's wider ecosystem includes three complementary layers: DELIVAN PRO, DELIVAN X and DELIVAN I, covering service and uptime, conversion and customisation, and intelligent fleet technology.

For the first time, the three propositions will be presented alongside DELIVAN's production vehicles and conversion solutions at IAA, giving visitors a closer look at the broader offering being developed for the European market.

At IAA Transportation, DELIVAN will also announce agreements with key customers and strategic European partners, further advancing its European localisation strategy.

DELIVAN is set to enter the European market in phases from 2027.

DELIVAN will be on display at Hall 13, Stand E54.

About DELIVAN

DELIVAN is a subsidiary of Chery Commercial Vehicle, positioned as a Data Intelligence Company Shaping the Future of Mobility. It made its global debut at the CV Show in Birmingham, UK, in April 2026. DELIVAN develops purpose-built commercial vehicles as intelligent, connected platforms, combining vehicle engineering with advanced data and digital technologies. Its ecosystem brings together intelligent fleet management, vehicle conversion and predictive service capabilities, enabling customers to improve efficiency, uptime and productivity and create greater value throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

DELIVAN is built on four core principles: European-led development, data-driven commercialisation, shared value creation and localised operations. These principles are reflected in the brand's values of "Eco-Benefit First • Innovation-Driven • No Compromise".With the mission "Towards a Cooler Planet" and the vision "Intelligent Mobility, Shared Delight."

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