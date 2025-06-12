circle x black
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Desay Battery Unveils Innovative Energy Storage Solutions at SNEC PV+ Expo, Announces Strategic Partnership with Turkish Energy Leader Demir Enerji

12 giugno 2025 | 11.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HUIZHOU, China, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desay Battery, a global leader in energy storage innovations, achieved a key milestone at the 2025 SNEC PV+ Expo, by announcing a strategic partnership with Demir Enerji, Turkey's leading energy company. Both parties are committed to collaborating on several energy storage projects in Ukraine, including the MHP Chicken Block Solar + ESS 2.5MW/5MWh project, MHP Project #1 with a capacity of 2MW/5MWh and Project #2 with 20MW/40MWh, as well as the VOLTAGEG project with 10MW/40MWh.

"Through our partnership with Demir Enerji, we are excited to bring our most advanced energy storage technologies to Turkey's dynamic energy market," said Vice-President Jack Guo of Desay Battery. "This collaboration is a significant step in our global expansion strategy and highlights our dedication to advancing the transition to clean energy globally."

At the exhibition, Desay Battery showcased cutting-edge battery cell technology, featuring a diverse range of products. This lineup included high-performance lithium-ion cells (DLP-100, DLP-280, DLP-314) as well as the innovative DSP-60 sodium-ion battery. In addition to cell technology, Desay Battery unveiled its modular energy storage systems, which consist of scalable lithium modules at 100Ah and 280Ah, along with 52S battery packs that allow for flexible integration. For commercial and industrial applications, the company introduced the Lumos energy storage cabinets with capacities of 215kWh and 344kWh. For residential use, offerings included the 10-25kWh LV Residential ESS and the 21kWh HV DCDC Residential ESS (280Ah), designed to provide efficient and space-saving solutions for homes. Furthermore, Desay Battery exhibited large-scale infrastructure solutions, including the Vita 5MWh Utility ESS liquid-cooled container storage system, which supports grid stability, as well as UPS battery cabinets designed for critical backup power.

The products showcased not only highlight Desay Battery's leadership in energy storage technology but also demonstrate the company's deep understanding of diverse application needs, along with its ability to deliver precise, tailored solutions.

"With over 20 years of specialized experience, Desay Battery has firmly positioned itself as a Tier 1 energy storage provider, recently earning a spot on BloombergNEF's Energy Storage Tier 1 List for Q2 2025. This recognition underscores the company's vertically integrated approach, which covers the entire spectrum from cell development to complete system integration. Supported by state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and rigorous quality control processes, Desay Battery continues to set the standard in the energy storage industry."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704942/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desay-battery-unveils-innovative-energy-storage-solutions-at-snec-pv-expo-announces-strategic-partnership-with-turkish-energy-leader-demir-enerji-302475922.html

