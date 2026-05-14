DJI Debuts Osmo Pocket 4P at Cannes, Ushering in a New Era of Handheld Cinematic Excellence

From industry pioneer to cinematic innovator,Osmo Pocket 4P defines where pocket cinema truly begins

CANNES, France, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today unveils the Osmo Pocket 4P at Cannes, marking a new milestone in DJI's evolution of handheld cinematic imaging. Since pioneering the gimbal camera category in 2015 and introducing one of the world's first pocket-sized gimbal cameras in 2018, DJI has continuously redefined how creators capture motion and tell stories. Today, with the Osmo Pocket 4P, DJI is spearheading a new era of cinematic excellence in handheld gimbal systems, where professional-grade filmmaking capabilities meet true pocket-sized portability.

By unveiling the Osmo Pocket 4P at one of the most prestigious stages in global filmmaking, DJI signals a bold evolution of the Pocket series from a creator tool into a cinematic imaging device capable of professional-grade storytelling.

Built upon DJI's legacy in professional cinematography, including its industry-defining DJI Ronin and DJI Inspire platforms, the Osmo Pocket 4P represents the convergence of high-end film technology and extreme portability. Featuring a next-generation imaging system,the Osmo Pocket 4P delivers cinematic-level dynamic range for rich tonal depth alongside 10-bit D-Log2 color performance that enables professional color grading workflows. Combined with DJI's advanced stabilization expertise, the device brings professional cinema capabilities into a truly pocket-sized form factor, empowering creators to capture stories with unprecedented flexibility.

In Cannes, the Osmo Pocket 4P is already being explored by filmmakers, documentary creators, and visual storytellers seeking agile, high-quality production tools. Its compact form, paired with cinematic imaging performance, positions it as a compelling companion for independent filmmakers and a powerful storytelling device for documentary work. The debut at Cannes reinforces the idea that cinematic storytelling is no longer confined to large-scale rigs, but can now exist in a device small enough to carry anywhere.

The Osmo Pocket 4P introduces significant advancements designed to address real-world creator needs. Its enhanced portrait capabilities deliver natural skin tones and cinematic depth, enabling more emotionally engaging storytelling across interviews, vlogs, and narrative content. Improved zoom functionality expands creative possibilities, allowing creators to capture distant subjects while maintaining image integrity. In low-light environments, advanced sensor technology and refined imaging algorithms ensure clear, detailed footage, making it possible to shoot confidently in challenging conditions from nighttime cityscapes to indoor scenes. These innovations position the Osmo Pocket 4P as a true consumer professional imaging device, bridging the gap between accessibility and cinematic quality.

Following the global success of its predecessor, theOsmo Pocket 4P builds on a growing movement in which compact cameras are reshaping how stories are created and shared. Its Cannes debut highlights its potential to influence the future of cinematic vlogging, inspire a new generation of mobile-first filmmakers, and lead global trends in portrait-driven visual storytelling. With seamless integration into DJI's broader creative ecosystem, including audio and stabilization solutions,the Osmo Pocket 4P enables creators to build complete, professional workflows within an ultra-portable setup.

The Osmo Pocket 4P will be available through DJI's official channels and authorized retail partners. Pricing and configurations will be announced at a later date.

DJI's ecosystem now spans cinema cameras, cinema drones, professional stabilizers, gimbal cameras, and portable power solutions, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering an integrated approach to modern film and content production. At the event, the DJI Power 1000 Mini, launched in April, and the DJI Power 2000, were also showcased as power solutions for the Osmo Pocket 4P, demonstrating how DJI's broader product ecosystem can support creators with more flexible and reliable production workflows. Together, these solutions underscore DJI's vision of building a complete and professional creative ecosystem for storytellers.

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About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

For more information, visit our:Website: www.dji.com Online Store: store.dji.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/DJI Instagram: www.instagram.com/DJIGlobal X: www.x.com/DJIGlobal LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dji Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/DJI

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