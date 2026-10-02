DR Flavors & Ingredients: 100 years of expertise in botanical ingredients for the global market

With an international presence and a leading position in the Brazilian market, the company brings together a century of expertise and a portfolio of standardized extracts, including guarana, acerola, and yerba mate, for use in food, beverages, and supplements.

JARAGUÁ DO SUL, Brazil, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for natural and functional ingredients is driving the industry to seek solutions that combine performance, quality, and consistency. In 2025, 41% of Americans said they look for "natural" claims when purchasing food and beverages, according to the International Food Information Council (IFIC). In this context, DR Flavors & Ingredients further strengthens its international presence with a portfolio of standardized extracts and dehydrated ingredients derived from a wide range of botanicals.

Highlights include guarana, acerola, and yerba mate—ingredients that reflect Brazil's biodiversity and the company's expertise in extraction, standardization, and developing solutions for the industry.

Native to the Amazon, guarana is naturally rich in methylxanthines such as caffeine and theobromine. DR has Brazil's largest installed capacity for producing liquid guarana extracts. It also offers powdered versions and ingredients with caffeine concentrations of up to 30%.

Acerola is the source of the Vitamin-Ace® portfolio, which includes extracts and dehydrated powders with concentrations of up to 40% natural vitamin C. With extensive control over the acerola supply chain, DR manages every stage, from sourcing through ingredient processing and standardization, ensuring traceability, supply security, and consistency from batch to batch. A highlight is Vitamin-Ace®40, the only ingredient in the world standardized at 40% natural vitamin C, available in carrier-free form.

Yerba mate has been part of the company's story for decades. A pioneer in developing technology to extract caffeine from the raw material, DR now offers the MateActive portfolio, with green and roasted extracts standardized for natural caffeine and chlorogenic acids.

Founded in Brazil in 1925 by German immigrants, DR Flavors & Ingredients combines supply chain expertise, innovation, extraction and standardization technologies to develop naturally derived ingredients with high standards of quality and consistency, as well as unique specifications. Today, the company has six R&D centers, six manufacturing facilities, and specialists in ingredients and sensory science. The company has sales offices in the United States, China, and Poland, serves customers in more than 70 markets, and operates under a global quality system with certifications including FSSC 22000, Kosher, Halal, and Organic.

CONTACT: drfi@drfi.com

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