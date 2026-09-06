circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

DUVA Introduces DUVA ONE at IFA 2026: Personalized Sleep Earbuds That Respond in Real Time

06 settembre 2026 | 21.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Sleep System That Understands You Best.

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DUVA, created by Fitnexa, is introducing DUVA ONE at IFA Berlin 2026. This intelligent in-ear sleep system is designed to sense changes in the user and the bedroom, then personalize audio, noise control, and device behavior throughout the night.

Most sleep wearables explain what happened after users wake up. DUVA ONE is designed to help while the night is still happening. Its low-profile earbuds, environment-sensing charging case, and app work together to determine when and how to respond.

A user might start the night with a podcast over Bluetooth. After they fall asleep, DUVA ONE can introduce locally stored sleep audio and optimize power use. If a partner begins snoring or traffic grows louder, it can adjust ANC or add sound masking. In the morning, a private offline alarm wakes only the wearer, without requiring an active phone connection.

In-ear PPG and motion sensors estimate sleep stages and track heart rate, HRV, sleep position, and movement, while the case monitors noise, light, temperature, and humidity. The AI Agent interprets these signals alongside playback status and personal preferences to select an appropriate response. Users control sleep audio, playback duration, ANC strategy, and nighttime interventions in the DUVA App.

"Sleep does not happen in a static environment, so sleep technology should not remain static either," said Diego, Founder of Fitnexa. "DUVA ONE is designed to respond while sleep is still happening."

DUVA ONE is planned for release in October 2026 at a target retail price of US$349.99, with target markets including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia.

Media Contact: essie@duva.comLearn more:  duva.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/duva-introduces-duva-one-at-ifa-2026-personalized-sleep-earbuds-that-respond-in-real-time-302870861.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN41656 en US Altro ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Lino Banfi e Irina Shayk, il red carpet più improbabile a Venezia 83 - Video
'La La Land' torna a Venezia dopo 10 anni, la meraviglia di Chazelle alla Fenice - Video
Venezia, Matilde Gioli: "Preparo una nuova serie, sarà un racconto più scuro e noir" - Video
Filming Italy, Leo Gassmann: "Il mio primo premio a Venezia, spero sia l'inizio di un bel percorso" - Video
Filming Italy Achievement Award a Lino Banfi: "Mai avrei sognato di essere alla Mostra di Venezia"
A Cernobbio prove di campo largo: Schlein e Bonelli 'a tu per tu' - Video
Susan Sarandon, Luca Marinelli e Alicia Vikander a Venezia 83: l'arrivo al Lido per 'The Echo Chamber'
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky accoglie gli inviati di Trump a Kiev - Video
Cernobbio, Vannacci: "Con Salvini stretta di mano tra gentiluomini" - Video
Venezia 83, trionfo per il doc sugli Oasis. E Liam Gallagher scherza con una fan con t-shirt dei Blur - Video
Antonelli o Ferrari? Il 'derby' del tifo F1 al Gran Premio d'Italia - Video
Oasis a Roma nel 2027? 'Yes', la risposta di Liam Gallagher all'Adnkronos - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza