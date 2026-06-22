EcoFlow Launches Multiple New Smart Energy Products for Homes and Businesses Across Europe

New product portfolio includes OASIS 3.0, EcoBot AI energy assistant, STREAM 2 plug-in solar solutions, OCEAN 2 home energy storage systems and EcoFlow's first commercial and industrial energy storage range.

MUNICH, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a provider of smart energy solutions, today unveiled a range of new products and software at its 2026 European Launch Event in Munich, including the OASIS 3.0 energy management platform, the EcoFlow EcoBot AI energy assistant, the STREAM 2 Series plug-in solar range, the OCEAN 2 home energy storage portfolio and the company's first commercial and industrial energy storage products for the European market.

The announcement expands EcoFlow's energy offering across residential and commercial applications, bringing together energy generation, storage and management technologies within a connected platform.

OASIS 3.0 and EcoFlow EcoBot Simplify Energy Management

At the centre of the launch is OASIS 3.0, the latest generation of EcoFlow's energy management platform.

Designed to help users manage energy more efficiently, the platform analyses variables including electricity tariffs, weather forecasts, household consumption patterns and device status to automate energy management and optimise system performance.

EcoFlow also introduced EcoFlow EcoBot, an AI-powered energy assistant that allows users to interact with their energy system using natural language. Users can adjust settings, create energy plans and receive recommendations without navigating complex controls or schedules.

Together, OASIS 3.0 and EcoFlow EcoBot provide a more intuitive approach to managing home energy systems, helping users maximise the value of self-generated and stored energy.

STREAM 2 Series Expands Plug-in Solar Portfolio

EcoFlow announced the latest generation of its STREAM Series plug-in solar solutions, designed to support a wide range of residential energy applications.

The expanded portfolio includes STREAM 3000, STREAM 5000, STREAM AC 5000, and 3 kWh and 5 kWh expansion batteries.

The new systems offer increased storage capacity, enhanced power performance and integration with the OASIS 3.0 platform. When paired with solar generation or expansion batteries and installed in accordance with local requirements, STREAM 5000 can deliver up to 3,000 W of output power.

Built on a modular architecture, the STREAM platform can be expanded to meet changing household energy needs, providing a flexible pathway from entry-level solar generation to larger home energy systems.

OCEAN 2 Supports Whole-Home Energy Management

EcoFlow also showcased its OCEAN 2 Series, a residential energy storage portfolio designed for homeowners seeking greater energy independence and resilience.

The range includes OCEAN 2 Three-Phase, OCEAN 2 Single-Phase and OCEAN 2 Plus Single-Phase systems, with outputs ranging from 3 kW to 15 kW.

During the event, EcoFlow introduced a new OCEAN 2 8 kWh Battery, which is compatible with existing PowerOcean and OCEAN 2 systems. The battery enables homeowners to expand storage capacity while maintaining compatibility across EcoFlow's residential energy ecosystem.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor installation, the OCEAN 2 Series combines energy storage, backup power functionality and energy management through the OASIS 3.0 platform.

The platform integrates with more than 500 dynamic tariff providers and supports compatibility with more than 35 smart home brands, enabling users to coordinate energy generation, storage, consumption and EV charging through a single interface.

A Series: EcoFlow Enters Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage Market

EcoFlow also announced the launch of the A Series, the company's first commercial and industrial energy storage portfolio for Europe.

The first product in the range, Alps, is designed for commercial solar-plus-storage projects and businesses seeking to improve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs.

Integrated with OASIS 3.0, the system can optimise energy usage based on electricity prices, site demand and solar generation, while supporting integration with virtual power plants and third-party energy management platforms.

The system uses a DC-coupled high-voltage architecture designed to improve efficiency and reduce conversion losses. Built around a modular 20 kWh architecture, Alps can be configured and expanded to support a variety of commercial applications.

For commercial deployments, the system features a stackable design, IP66-rated protection and a multi-layer safety architecture spanning cell, system and software levels. Alps has obtained IEC 62619 certification and meets relevant UL 9540A testing requirements.

From Devices to Ecosystems: Advancing the Intelligence of Energy

From pioneering portable power to building comprehensive home energy ecosystems and now establishing an intelligent energy platform across residential and commercial applications, EcoFlow continues to drive the industry's evolution from hardware-defined products to intelligence-defined energy.

With the launch of OASIS 3.0, EcoFlow EcoBot, and a new generation of products spanning both residential and commercial scenarios, EcoFlow is evolving from an energy equipment provider into an intelligent energy ecosystem platform. Through more open, intelligent, and sustainable solutions, the company aims to accelerate Europe's energy transition.

Intersolar Europe 2026

All newly launched products will be showcased during Intersolar Europe 2026.

June 23–25, 2026Messe München | Hall B1.170Full media pack can be found here. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/135YyGc1ArZmxIZAY4pn4GkfKtVZFzpq3?usp=drive_link

ABOUT ECOFLOW

EcoFlow is a global pioneer in eco-friendly energy solutions, driving the transition toward smarter, cleaner, and more independent power. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. With operational headquarters in Seattle, Düsseldorf, Irvine, Tokyo and Birmingham, and a business and data center in Singapore, EcoFlow operates as a global ecosystem spanning research, operations, and manufacturing. Its innovative technologies serve over 6 million users across 140 markets and redefine how the world takes control of its energy. https://www.ecoflow.com/eu

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