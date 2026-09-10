ELEGOO DAY 2026: Building a More Connected Ecosystem Where Ideas Become Real

ELEGOO brings community together with the launch of its annual celebration, featuring the enhanced $1 Million Creator Fund, Make It Real Challenge, new model generators and special offers.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, today announces ELEGOO DAY 2026, its annual celebration of the community, ideas and possibilities shaping the future of 3D printing. This year's campaign highlights ELEGOO's efforts to build a more connected ecosystem that helps people turn inspiration into creation and real-world impact.

At the center of ELEGOO DAY 2026 is Nexprint, ELEGOO's growing 3D model community and creative platform. Through creator incentives, creative challenges and model generators, Nexprint is designed to make 3D creation more accessible and help creators share, connect and grow.

Turning 2D Inspiration into 3D Reality

As part of ELEGOO DAY, Nexprint will launch the Make It Real Challenge from September 10 through October 30, inviting creators to transform 2D ideas, images and inspiration into 3D models.

Without a fixed theme, the challenge encourages creators to freely explore ideas, from turning visual inspiration into decorative models to designing new creations. Creators can also use Nexprint's upcoming Text & Image to 3D Generator, along with Vase and Nameplate Generators, to simplify the journey from concept to printable model.

Winning creations will be announced on November 20, with selected creators eligible to receive ELEGOO coupons worth up to $300. Creators can learn more and participate through the Make It Real Challenge. Creators can also join through social media for a chance to win ELEGOO's flagship FDM or LCD 3D printer, including the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo and Saturn 4 Ultra 16K. Full participation details are available on the ELEGOO DAY 2026 page.

ELEGOO is also introducing an upgraded $1 Million Creator Fund, designed to recognize and reward creators for contributing models to Nexprint. Creators can earn up to $100 per model, with additional incentives bringing potential rewards up to $300. Milestone rewards, rankings and other community incentives further encourage creators to participate and grow with Nexprint.

Extending the Impact of 3D Printing

For ELEGOO, building an ecosystem is more than adding features to a platform. It means creating more opportunities for people to create, explore and turn ideas into reality. This philosophy also drives ELEGOO's ongoing support for schools, young makers and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

At Alconbury Church of England Primary School in the UK, an ELEGOO Neptune 3 Pro has supported a 3D Design & Printing Workshop, helping students develop digital design skills and apply 3D printing in STEM learning. ELEGOO will continue developing programs to support schools, educators and the next generation of creators.

Beyond education, ELEGOO's technology is also helping individuals and organizations create meaningful impact. British maker Luke Hedley uses ELEGOO's Centauri Carbon 2 Combo and filament support to scale production of safety whistles that have contributed to rescue efforts, while nonprofit Manitas para TO2 in Mexico uses ELEGOO printers to produce free adaptive prosthetic arms for people in need.

Together, these initiatives reflect ELEGOO's broader belief that 3D printing can be a tool for creativity, accessibility and meaningful social impact.

Celebrating the Community with ELEGOO DAY Offers

To mark ELEGOO DAY, ELEGOO is also running a limited-time ELEGOO DAY Sale from September 8–29, with discounts of up to 54% on selected products. Popular models such as the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K, Centauri Carbon 2 Combo and Mars 5 Ultra are also included in the promotion. Offers vary by region and are available through the ELEGOO DAY Sale page.

Looking ahead, ELEGOO will continue expanding its product and creator ecosystem, with further technology innovations and offline community activities planned for Q4. Upcoming events include New York Comic Con, Maker Faire Rome, SPIEL Essen and Formnext Frankfurt, where ELEGOO will continue engaging with creators, makers and industry communities worldwide.

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.Visit: www.elegoo.com

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