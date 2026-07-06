Envision Energy Partners with Pulse Clean Energy on 310 MWh BESS Project, Advancing Future Energy Systems for Next-Generation UK Energy Storage

LONDON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has announced a partnership with Pulse Clean Energy, a leader in energy storage, to deliver a landmark battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, UK. The project has a total capacity of 129 MW / 310 MWh.

It marks an important milestone for Envision's Future Energy Systems deployment in the UK, supporting more flexible, resilient and low-carbon energy infrastructure. The announcement was made at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany.

Originally designed for a two-hour duration, the system has been optimized by Envision to achieve 2.4-hour autonomy, demonstrating the adaptability of Envision's technology in responding to evolving grid requirements. Leveraging its global expertise in AI-powered Future Energy Systems, Envision will deliver a system-level storage solution integrating its Gen 7 BESS platform, advanced battery technologies and grid-forming capabilities to enhance grid stability, improve system flexibility and support rising electricity demand driven by electrification.

Backed by Envision's locally based team with deep expertise in grid integration and Balance-of-Plant scope, the project is tailored to the evolving needs of the UK energy market. It will help enable greater renewable energy integration, strengthen regional energy resilience and support the decarbonization of key local industries, including manufacturing and logistics. Independent third-party ESG due diligence further reinforces Envision's commitment to transparent operations, responsible delivery and sustainable development.

Henry Peng, Senior Vice President, Envision Energy & President of EU & LATAM Regions said: "We are delighted to partner with Pulse Clean Energy on this landmark project, which reflects the growing recognition of Envision as a trusted system-level partner. As the global energy system undergoes a profound transformation, the future requires more intelligent, flexible and resilient energy infrastructure. By combining advanced storage technologies with AI-powered Future Energy Systems, Envision is committed to partnering with global stakeholders to enable a more adaptive energy ecosystem that accelerates renewable integration, supports industrial decarbonization and drives the transition toward a sustainable energy future."

Aazzum Yassir, Director of Technology and Operations at Pulse Clean Energy, said: "The UK's energy landscape is evolving rapidly, and battery storage plays a critical role in modern energy systems. Batteries balance supply and demand, improve the security of the grid, and support lower-cost power for consumers and businesses".

"This project with Envision Energy is an important step in strengthening the West Midlands, and we look forward to delivering long-term value for the local grid and the communities and businesses it serves."

Vasilis Ntanovasilis, Director of Asset Delivery at Pulse Clean Energy, said: "This partnership reflects a shared ambition to accelerate the UK's energy transition. In Envision we have a partner whose technology and system-level expertise align closely with our strategy to build and operate world-class storage infrastructure at scale."

"Delivering projects of this scale is core to Pulse's mission, and I am confident our combined capabilities will set a benchmark for energy storage in the UK—strengthening grid resilience and supporting the country's clean energy goals for years to come."

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