Envision Founder and CEO Lei Zhang Named Sustainability Trailblazer at Reuters Global Sustainability Awards 2026

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision, has been named the Sustainability Trailblazer at the Reuters Global Sustainability Awards 2026, recognizing his leadership in advancing energy system innovation that connects renewable energy, intelligence and industry to drive industrial transformation and shared prosperity.

Now in its 17th year, the awards recognize organizations and leaders who turn sustainability commitments into action and deliver measurable impact. This year's awards attracted more than 700 entries and were assessed by an independent panel of 25 judges. The Sustainability Trailblazer Award honors business leaders who challenge the status quo through pioneering ideas and actions, demonstrate inspiring leadership, and are committed to creating lasting impact.

As AI reshapes the global economy, Lei argues that energy, not just chips, will be a fundamental constraint on AI's growth. He advocates a future energy system that is Infinite, Intelligent and Inexpensive, where AI accelerates clean energy growth rather than competing with households, hospitals and industry for electricity. For Lei, sustainability is not just a responsibility, but a pathway to new prosperity.

In 2026, Lei launched Mission GOBI, targeting 5GW of renewable-powered AI infrastructure by 2030. In August, Envision's Galaxy Campus began operations in Ulanqab as the initiative's first flagship project, featuring the world's largest single AI data center building. Powered directly by renewable electricity and supported by Envision's proprietary AI Power System, the campus brings together large-scale computing, renewable power and intelligent energy management within an integrated infrastructure architecture. At full build-out, it is designed to support gigawatt-scale AI computing, with up to one million PFLOPS of computing capacity. By aligning AI computing with regions rich in wind and solar resources, the initiative seeks to use growing demand for computing to catalyse investment in clean energy: letting computing follow clean energy, rather than the other way around.

These initiatives reflect Envision's vision, formalized in 2026 as "To Create a New Prosperity for Civilization". From renewable energy to AI infrastructure, Lei is working to turn technological innovation into lasting economic, industrial and social value.

Earlier this year, Lei became the first entrepreneur and private-sector business leader to receive the Energy Institute President's Award. The Reuters award further recognizes his role in advancing a new model of energy infrastructure - one that moves beyond individual technological breakthroughs towards scalable, system-level solutions that deliver environmental and economic value while broadening the benefits of AI.

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