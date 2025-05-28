circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 09:29
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Exclusive Global 20 Seats, China's Sole One! KT-939 Was Successfully Selected for 2025 NYSCC Inspiration Hive Zone

28 maggio 2025 | 09.29
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SUZHOU, China, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the newly announced entry list of the Inspiration Hive zone at the 2025 New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) exhibition, Kintor's innovative ingredient KT-939 has been selected as the only "Chinese Ingredient" among the numerous global ones. It will compete with global industry giants such as Ashland, DSM-Firmenich, and Eastman, marking a groundbreaking milestone that China's cosmetic ingredient R&D stands at the forefront of global innovation.

The 2025 NYSCC exhibition will open from 3rd June to 4th June at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York. As the world's most influential B2B beauty industry event, NYSCC consistently sets trends for the global beauty and personal care sector, focusing on the integration of raw material supply chains and the communication of cutting-edge market trends and technologies. The Inspiration Hive zone was co-launched by global beauty trend authority BEAUTYSTREAMS and the NYSCC Suppliers' Day. As the special zone in the NYSCC exhibition, Inspiration Hive aims to demonstrate the most forward-thinking and innovative ingredients and technologies in the beauty and personal care industry, emphasizing components and innovations aligned with future consumer trends.

Following its selection, KT-939 will be displayed alongside the pioneering products from global leaders like Ashland, DSM-Firmenich, Croda, Lubrizol, and Eastman, attracting attentions from key industry stakeholders across branding, R&D, and formulation and aligning with current hot trends such as sustainability, biotechnology, and personalized care. Meanwhile, the Inspiration Hive, as a high-end communication platform, will enable KT-939 to explore collaboration opportunities, establish new business connections, and drive partnerships and product development.

Inclusion in the Inspiration Hive zone underscores the company's technological and innovative leadership, as well as KT-939's superior efficacy and advantage in market trends. It represents a pivotal opportunity to enhance brand value and global influence, which will help strengthen industry credibility and professional recognition.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exclusive-global-20-seats-chinas-sole-one-kt-939-was-successfully-selected-for-2025-nyscc-inspiration-hive-zone-302466577.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN97393 en US Moda Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Piano industriale straordinario, la sfida della Confindustria di Orsini - Video
News to go
Mercato auto in Europa, crollano vendite Tesla
News to go
Trump: "Putin è impazzito"
News to go
Giornata delle api, l'appello Coldiretti per il miele italiano
News to go
Adesione a screening oncologici gratuiti, la classifica delle regioni
News to go
Ue, crescita al rallentatore: la Commissione taglia le stime
News to go
Dl cittadinanza, Camera approva con 137 sì: il testo è legge, cosa prevede
Napoli in festa per lo scudetto, la videonews della nostra inviata
News to go
SuperEnalotto, la fortuna bacia Desenzano del Garda
News to go
33 anni fa la strage di Capaci
News to go
Gb, inflazione torna a salire
News to go
Sanità privata in sciopero


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza