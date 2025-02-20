circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 19:58
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

FERREXPO plc Holding Statement

20 febbraio 2025 | 19.10
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrexpo plc (LSE: FXPO) notes a media announcement today in Ukraine by the State Bureau of Investigation regarding a potential claim to the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine. The Company has not received any formal notification of such a claim and is working with its legal advisors to understand the situation.

For further information, please contact:

Ferrexpo:

Nick Bias

n.bias@ferrexpo.ch

+44 (0)7733 177

Tavistock:

Jos Simson Gareth Tredway

ferrexpo@tavistock.co.uk

+44 (0)207 920 3150

+44 (0)7785 974 264

Notes to Editors:

About Ferrexpo: Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a listing in the equity shares commercial companies category on the London Stock Exchange (ticker FXPO) and a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore. Ferrexpo's operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years. Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Group was the world's third largest exporter of pellets. The Group has a global customer base comprising of premium steel mills around the world. For further information visit www.ferrexpo.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ferrexpo-plc-holding-statement-302381682.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN23897 en US Altro Energia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, terra trema ancora ai Campi Flegrei
News to go
Stipendi reali, la situazione in Italia
News to go
Agenzia delle Entrate: nel 2024 recuperati 33,4 miliardi da lotta evasione
News to go
Ancora attacchi hacker filorussi contro siti web italiani
News to go
Papa Francesco, notte tranquilla al Gemelli: come sta
News to go
Bonus elettrodomestici, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "Italia determinata a portare avanti protocollo con Albania"
News to go
Treni, sciopero il 22 e il 23 febbraio
Bonus musica 2025, chi può richiedere le detrazioni
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei oggi, ultime news
News to go
Btp Più, fino a quando è possibile acquistarlo
News to go
Papa ricoverato al Gemelli, come sta oggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza