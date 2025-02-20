FERREXPO plc Holding Statement

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrexpo plc (LSE: FXPO) notes a media announcement today in Ukraine by the State Bureau of Investigation regarding a potential claim to the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine. The Company has not received any formal notification of such a claim and is working with its legal advisors to understand the situation.

