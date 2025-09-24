Following the Appointment of Dr. Doug Buerger as COO, Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.'s Board Endorses Crypto Asset Investment Policy Allowing Up to $1 Billion Deployment

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN; the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has formally approved and adopted a Crypto Asset Investment Policy (hereinafter referred to as the "Policy"). This policy authorizes the Company to allocate portions of its cash reserves into select crypto assets within a prudent risk management framework.

This strategic initiative follows the recent appointment of industry-renowned crypto expert Dr. Doug Buerger as Chief Operating Officer (COO), after thorough research and careful evaluation.

CEO Tao Li stated, "Adopting the Crypto Asset Investment Policy represents a proactive step in our treasury management to safeguard and enhance long-term shareholder value. We are delighted to have an experienced specialist like Dr. Doug Buerger leading this program."

Core Framework of the Policy:

1. Clear Investment Mandate & Cap: The Board has authorized the Company to deploy up to US$1 billion in funds for purchasing crypto assets, ensuring controlled exposure to risk.

2. Stringent Asset Selection Criteria: In its initial phase, investments will be limited to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB. Any future expansion to other assets must undergo reassessment and approval by the Board's Risk Committee.

3. Highest-Tier Custody Standards: The Company will not self-custody acquired crypto assets.

4. Professional Oversight & Governance Structure: A "Crypto Asset Risk Committee" has been established under the leadership of CFO Huijie Gao. This committee will oversee policy implementation and report regularly to the Board.

Newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Dr. Doug Buerger commented, "I am thrilled to lead this important treasury initiative supported by such a forward-thinking Board and management team. We are not engaging in short-term trading or speculation; rather, we view crypto assets as long-term stores of value to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties."

The Company expects to timely disclose relevant information via Form 6-K filings with SEC following any material purchase activities.

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of intelligent charging infrastructure for new energy vehicles in China's Tier 3–4 cities. The Company specializes in high-power DC fast chargers (80kW–160kW) integrated with energy storage capabilities. Jiuzi Holdings plans continuous deployment of smart charging piles through 2026, supporting China's carbon neutrality goals and advancing sustainable transportation. For more information, visit jzxn.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

iris@jzxn.com

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.