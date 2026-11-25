A pioneer in drilling along Brazil's Equatorial Margin, Foresea has doubled in scale, returned over US$515 million to shareholders and been named Brazil's best offshore drilling contractor in three years

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In three years, Foresea has established itself as a leader in Brazil's offshore drilling industry through operational excellence, financial discipline and shareholder value creation. With a contract backlog of approximately US$1.7 billion and its entire owned fleet under contract through the end of 2027, the company has strong revenue visibility and a solid basis for growth planning.

Founded in June 2023, Foresea has participated in major Brazilian offshore projects, including exploration campaigns along the Brazilian Equatorial Margin. The company operated in the Potiguar Basin in 2024 and began drilling the first ultra-deepwater exploration well in the Foz do Amazonas Basin in 2025. The campaign concluded successfully in November 2026, with the discovery of three reservoirs. In just over three years, Foresea has generated about US$1.7 billion in net revenue, invested US$290 million in asset maintenance and upgrades, and returned more than US$515 million to shareholders.

"We have cemented our position as a leader in Brazil's offshore drilling industry thanks to our teams' quality, customer trust and ongoing commitment to creating sustainable value for all stakeholders," said Rogério Ibrahim, Foresea´s CEO.

Foresea operates four drillships and one semisubmersible rig, all under contract with Petrobras, a global oil and gas leader and the world's largest customer for ultra-deepwater drilling rigs. Its third-party rig management business has doubled its operational scale, including management of five drilling assets of PRIO, Brazil's largest independent oil company. Foresea ranked first in all four editions of Petrobras' Offshore Drilling Rig Operational Excellence Award (PEO-Sondas) and was named Brazil's Best Offshore Drilling Contractor in 2025.

Foresea's fleet provides a competitive edge in Brazil's offshore drilling market. The Norbe IX drillship pioneered the use of a fully automated drill floor in the Americas. Technical upgrades to the Norbe VIII drillship and Norbe VI semisubmersible rig have increased their operating flexibility, enabling them to work in water depths below 400 meters.

Foresea is committed to responsible and sustainable operations, prioritizing people, environment protection and energy efficiency. The company also supports initiatives to reduce emissions, promote professional development and advance diversity and inclusion, strengthening Brazil's offshore industry.

https://www.foresea.com/en/home

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