Golden Suisse and Professor Joseph Stiglitz Convene Global UHNWI Summit

ZURICH, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10th, GoldenSuisse hosted an exclusive black-tieprivatewealth event at Zurich's prestigious TheDolderGrand, welcoming more than 150 distinguished Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and family office leaders from over 80countries.

The keynote address was delivered by ProfessorJosephStiglitz, NobelPrize–winningeconomist, World Bank authority, and one of the world's top 100 most influential thinkers. Also speaking was DanielWeitmann, founder of GoldenSuisse, who outlined the company's mission to restore stability, security, privacy, and sovereignty in Swiss banking.

Discussions centered on the growing fragility of the global banking system, the erosion of the U.S. dollar, and the increasing politicization of money and payment infrastructures.

Professor Stiglitz noted: "All currencies and banks are ultimately based on trust. Once that trust erodes, the entire financial system is at risk."

Daniel Weitmann responded: "Golden Suisse removes the uncertainty of trust by anchoring money directly to physical gold, stored privately in Switzerland and usable worldwide. This is not just about wealth — it is about sovereignty and freedom."

Golden Suisse presented its model, rooted in Switzerland's centuries-old bullion vaulting traditions and enhanced with modern banking systems. The platform enables clients to use their privately vaulted gold in Switzerland for global payments, transfers, and card transactions. By bridging physical gold with modern financial rails, Golden Suisse is reviving the heritage of the gold standard while upholding the timeless values of Swiss privacy and neutrality.

This landmark gathering underscored Golden Suisse's role as a leader in shaping the future of wealth protection for the world's most prominent families.

