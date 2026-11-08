GSMA MWC26 Doha opens with call to align on global industry standards and close MENA's connectivity gap

Operators, technology leaders, policymakers and innovators gather in Doha today for three days of exhibition, collaboration and debate on the future of connectivity across the Middle East and North Africa

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC26 Doha, held in partnership with Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), opened today at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), bringing together connectivity ecosystem to shape the next phase of growth for a mobile economy forecast to add $470 billion to the Middle East and North Africa by 2030.

MWC26 Doha officially opened today, in presence of His Excellency Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs. His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, State of Qatar delivered a welcome address.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said: "The second edition of MWC Doha takes place at a time when the requirements of telecommunications infrastructure are undergoing fundamental change. As artificial intelligence advances towards executing tasks through intelligent agents, the need for more resilient networks and advanced computing capabilities continues to grow. At the same time, global challenges underscore the importance of diversifying connectivity routes and ensuring service continuity."

GSMA Director General Vivek Badrinath and ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin took to the stage for a fireside chat. Mr Badrinath set out the key priorities shaping the region's connected future, with a continued commitment to global standards keeping networks and services interoperable across markets, as well as a renewed push to extend connectivity to populations that remain offline in MENA.

Vivek Badrinath, Director General, GSMA, said: "Progress only counts if everyone shares in it. That means two things: global standards that keep networks, services and devices working across borders, and a concerted effort to connect the people who are still offline. Over the next three days, MWC Doha, alongside its co-location with ITU's PP-26, will bring together the policy makers, innovators and industry leaders setting these standards and building these networks, to help make this vision a reality. As the ITU Plenipotentiary continues, we are confident that the enhanced dialog which our co-location has allowed will feed into the important conversations taking place."

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