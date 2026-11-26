MUNICH, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gstarsoft is showcasing how architecture, engineering and construction teams can adopt building information modelling (BIM) while building on the CAD drawings and design practices they already use. GstarCAD and GstarBIM anchor the company's exhibit at BIM World Munich 2026, held on 24–25 November at the ICM – International Congress Center Messe München.

Exhibiting with its Polish distribution partner, TMSYS Sp. z o.o., Gstarsoft is showing how teams can move from drafting and modelling to AI-assisted design visualisation and cloud-based drawing review.

Open Design. Connected Workflows. BIM for Every Team.

In response to the event's "BIM 4 ALL" theme, Gstarsoft is highlighting how open formats help project teams exchange and reuse design information across tools and disciplines.

GstarCAD supports existing drawing workflows

GstarCAD is professional CAD software for 2D drafting and documentation, with tools for 3D modelling. With native DWG and DXF support, teams can open, edit and exchange existing drawings while continuing to work with familiar commands, templates and block libraries. Batch plotting helps teams produce drawing sets more efficiently, while support for LISP and .NET lets firms adapt existing automations and build custom tools for their drafting workflows.

GstarBIM connects building models and documentation

Teams can use existing 2D DWG floor plans as a starting point for parametric 3D building models in GstarBIM. Plans, elevations and sections are linked to the model, so design changes can be reflected in the associated documentation. IFC exchange helps teams share model information with collaborators using other BIM tools.

The BIM World Congress programme features a Scan-to-BIM case study by Gstarsoft on the historic Mehoffer Hall in Kraków, Poland. The case shows how 3D scans and point-cloud data can be used to create a building documentation model in GstarBIM that can inform future renovation and conservation work.

GstarRender turns design ideas into images and video

GstarRender brings AI-assisted visualisation into professional design workflows. Using text descriptions, sketches and reference images, designers can quickly generate and compare variations in style, materials, colours and lighting. They can also generate presentation videos from images to help clients picture a proposed space. By reducing the manual work involved in producing visuals, GstarRender gives designers more time to evaluate options and refine their ideas, with professional judgement guiding the final design decisions.

GstarCAD 365 brings drawing review into the cloud

GstarCAD 365 gives teams access to shared drawings on web, desktop and mobile. With controlled access, markups and version history, colleagues in different disciplines and locations can review the latest revision and keep feedback with the drawing.

Strengthening European Partnerships and Local Support

Gstarsoft continues to develop its European presence through regional partnerships and ongoing engagement with local customers.

Germany remains a key market, where interoperability, open standards, reliable performance and continuity with existing design practices are important considerations for professional users. These requirements closely align with Gstarsoft's approach to product development and its focus on practical, accessible digital design tools.

The joint participation with TMSYS reflects Gstarsoft's commitment to working with local partners to improve product accessibility, technical assistance and service delivery across Germany and Central and Eastern Europe.

William Wang, Overseas Sales Director at Gstarsoft, commented:

"European customers need reliable, interoperable solutions that build on the tools and experience they already have. We believe digital transformation should be practical and accessible, allowing teams to move forward at their own pace. By listening closely to local users and working with trusted regional partners, we remain committed to delivering technology and support that meet their evolving needs."

Marking its second consecutive participation at BIM World Munich, Gstarsoft continues to strengthen its engagement with the European market. Building on its previous participation, the company aims to deepen regional cooperation and support professionals with connected digital design solutions that evolve alongside their requirements.

About Gstarsoft

Gstarsoft Co., Ltd., established in 2001, is a leading provider of R&D-focused industrial software. With a mission to be "customer-centric - making design more efficient, collaboration smoother, and value sustainable," the company is committed to becoming a world-class, product-innovation-driven industrial software provider, delivering a full spectrum of solutions including 2D CAD, 3D CAD, BIM, AI CAD, and cloud-based CAD. Currently, Gstarsoft's products and services cover 175 countries and regions, with a cumulative global user base exceeding 100 million.

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