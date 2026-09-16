Hanshow Unveils Nebular Lux at NRF 2026 Europe, Advancing More Responsive and Low Carbon Shelf-Edge Infrastructure

New-generation ESL harvests ambient indoor light to support more responsive shelf-edge operations, reducing daily energy consumption by up to 46% under a representative retail operating scenario.

PARIS, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanshow today unveiled Nebular Lux, its new-generation electronic shelf label (ESL), at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Europe. Built on a hybrid energy architecture, Nebular Lux harvests ambient indoor light to supplement battery power, bringing together greater operational responsiveness and lower battery-related carbon impact at the shelf edge.

Under a representative retail operating scenario, Nebular Lux reduces daily energy consumption by approximately 46% compared with conventional ESL deployments. Across a deployment of one million labels, the solution can help avoid approximately 202 metric tons of CO₂ emissions associated with battery production and replacement activities over a 10-year operating period. Together, these efficiencies demonstrate how a more energy-efficient shelf-edge architecture can support both long-term operational performance and sustainability at scale.

As retailers deploy millions of electronic shelf labels, the shelf edge is becoming an increasingly important part of day-to-day store operations. At the same time, retailers need to support more frequent and responsive shelf-edge services without compromising the long operational life required at scale. Balancing responsiveness, longevity and sustainability is therefore becoming an increasingly important consideration as digital shelf infrastructure evolves.

Nebular Lux is designed to address this challenge through a hybrid energy architecture that combines ambient indoor light harvesting, ultra-low-power electronics, and Hanshow's fifth-generation communication protocol HiLPC, reflecting system-level engineering across energy management, communications, positioning and retail-scale product integration.

This expanded energy budget supports more frequent positioning and longer-duration LED signalling, helping retailers scale high-frequency use cases such as picking, replenishment, product finding and location-based services without compromising standard product longevity. For retailers, this can translate into better product availability, greater operational efficiency and more responsive store execution. At the same time, lower battery consumption and fewer replacement requirements can help reduce lifecycle operating costs, improve total cost of ownership and strengthen the return on ESL infrastructure investments.

"The next generation of shelf infrastructure needs to do more than remain connected — it needs to become more responsive while also using energy more intelligently," said Philippe Brochard, Chairman of the Advisory Board at Hanshow. "Nebular Lux brings these two priorities together, helping retailers create a faster connection between insight and action while supporting a more sustainable foundation for Store Digital Twin at scale." Nebular Lux demonstrates how the evolution of digital shelf infrastructure can support both more responsive store operations and longer-term sustainability goals.

At NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Europe, Hanshow is demonstrating how Nebular Lux integrates with its broader Store Digital Twin portfolio at Hall 6, Booth E-020. Hanshow's intelligent robotics solution NexMate is also making its European debut at the event, further expanding Store Digital Twin with intelligent sensing and execution capabilities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanshow-unveils-nebular-lux-at-nrf-2026-europe-advancing-more-responsive-and-low-carbon-shelf-edge-infrastructure-302880294.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.