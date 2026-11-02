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HIZENERGY Retains BloombergNEF Tier 1 Status Amid Tighter Q4 2026 Evaluation Criteria

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02 novembre 2026 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HEFEI, China, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HIZENERGY has once again secured its place on the BloombergNEF (BNEF) Energy Storage Tier 1 list for Q4 2026, as the benchmark rolled out a major methodology upgrade and significantly raised qualification thresholds for storage vendors globally.

Widely adopted by financial institutions, asset owners, EPC contractors and institutional investors worldwide, the BNEF Tier 1 assessment centres on bankability, independently verified operational track records, technical robustness and reliable cross-border delivery. This quarter's stricter screening makes continuous Tier 1 recognition a stronger, more credible validation of vendor capability. HIZENERGY maintained its Tier 1 standing backed by a growing portfolio of third-party validated live projects, proven bankability credentials and a mature, regionally anchored global delivery network.

Focused on behind-the-meter commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage, HIZENERGY's flagship EnerBox series and liquid-cooled BESS platforms serve diversified end-use scenarios: manufacturing plants, industrial parks, rooftop PV sites, logistics depots, EV charging hubs, cold storage facilities and commercial buildings. The integrated systems support multiple value streams: peak shaving and demand charge reduction, wholesale energy arbitrage, maximised PV self-consumption, seamless off-grid backup for critical loads, voltage stabilisation and participation in demand response and ancillary service markets. Powered by our in-house developed PCS, we deliver customised solutions with site-specific management and enterprise-tailored strategies, unlocking layered revenue streams while helping clients defer costly grid upgrade investments.

Long-term operational reliability remains the core of our product design philosophy. Instead of chasing short-term market hype, HIZENERGY prioritises project certainty — the most critical requirement for asset owners and investors. Our standardised product lineup paired with localised on-site commissioning, after-sales and technical support delivers finance-ready, predictable storage assets built for decades of cycling.

Navigating ongoing price volatility and cyclical shifts across the energy storage sector, HIZENERGY continues to deploy field-proven, safety-certified C&I storage solutions and full-lifecycle delivery services for international partners. We collaborate closely with stakeholders across the globe to build a resilient, transparent and trustworthy C&I storage supply chain, accelerating distributed renewable adoption and flexible, secure power capacity for C&I users. For more information, visit us at https://en.hizenergy-ess.com/

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