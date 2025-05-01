circle x black
Venerdì 02 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 23:02
Comunicato stampa

Home Fragrance Charms the 137th Canton Fair

01 maggio 2025 | 17.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 23 to 27, Hall 19.1 in Area D of the Canton Fair Complex was filled not only with eye-catching displays but also with inviting scents, as exhibitors showcase home fragrances, candles, and lifestyle decor products in Phase 2 of the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair).

The global home fragrance market was valued at USD 11 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%, reaching nearly USD 17.27 billion by 2032. Amid this expansion, Chinese companies are emerging as major players, combining innovation with large-scale manufacturing capabilities to meet diverse global needs.

Shanghai Outstanding Industry Co., Ltd., a fragrance-focused enterprise, exemplifies this trend. The company's CEO Michael Lu noted that they launched 12 new series this session, highlighting the importance of research and development. Product design also emphasizes aesthetics to enhance home spaces. Lu said that consumers increasingly value "organic," "natural," and "environmentally friendly" fragrances, prompting the company to introduce the first carbon-neutral home fragrance product.

Similarly, Litbright Candle (Shijiazhuang) Co., Ltd is expanding its presence through continuous innovation. General Manager Sophia Lee shared that alongside their core offerings, the company actively develops new product lines, bringing each new series to the Fair to connect with both loyal and prospective buyers. She observed that global demand is not only increasing but also becoming more sophisticated, with growing interest in fruit-based, woody, and even gourmand-inspired scents.

As one of the world's most influential trade platforms, the Canton Fair continues to play a pivotal role in the global development of the fragrance industry. For Chinese fragrance companies seeking to expand their global footprint, the Fair remains a crucial gateway.

Having participated in the Canton Fair for nearly two decades, Lu shared that most of their clients are met at the Fair. "At the Canton Fair, our products naturally attract buyers from niche markets around the world, allowing the right scent, design, and values to meet the right customers," he said. Lee, also a longtime exhibitor, added, "The Canton Fair has built a strong global reputation. For international buyers seeking new products, it's the first destination."

The continued participation of fragrance-focused companies underscores how the Canton Fair connects Chinese enterprises with global markets, fosters lasting partnerships, and serves as both a launchpad and a world stage for the growing fragrance economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2677890/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/home-fragrance-charms-the-137th-canton-fair-302444239.html

Comunicato stampa

