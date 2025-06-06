circle x black
Venerdì 06 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 07:15
HOTELEX 2025 Successfully Concludes: International Attendance Surpasses 10,000, Hosted Buyer Program Sets a New Industry Benchmark!

06 giugno 2025 | 07.15
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTELEX 2025 concluded on April 2 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), covering 400,000 square meters and attracting 284,581 visitors. International attendance reached 12,447, a 34.2% increase from last year, marking HOTELEX's growing role as a key global hub for the hospitality and catering industry.

A standout highlight this year was the success of the HOTELEX 2025 Hosted Buyer Program, which brought over 200 high-profile buyers from Malaysia, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong (China), Brazil, and the United Kingdom to the show floor. Representing key sectors such as luxury hotel groups, branded F&B chains, import distributors, and regional procurement agencies, these buyers engaged in in-depth business discussions with top-tier exhibitors. With tailored matchmaking, curated meeting schedules, and dedicated services, the program enabled efficient, high-quality interactions and facilitated tangible international sourcing opportunities. Its success further strengthened HOTELEX's position as a premier global platform for hospitality and foodservice trade.

Looking ahead to HOTELEX 2026 which will be held on 30th March - 2nd April at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the industry awaits new innovations, expanded collaborations, and broader global participation. Stay tuned for more—and we look forward to welcoming you next year.

Booth Inquiry:Alex.ni@imsinoexpo.com

Media Cooperation & Hosted Buyer Program:Lizzy.chen@imsinoexpo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704904/CKCK7485.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hotelex-2025-successfully-concludes-international-attendance-surpasses-10-000--hosted-buyer-program-sets-a-new-industry-benchmark-302475120.html

