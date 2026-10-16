Huanyu Entertainment Showcases New Productions at 42nd MIPCOM Cannes

AI Takes Center Stage as Huanyu Expands Its Global Reach

CANNES, France, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 42nd MIPCOM Cannes opened October 12 at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, focusing on branded entertainment, AI-generated content, microdramas and vertical video. Huanyu Entertainment presented new productions, including Shadows of Desire and Echoes, and participated as a lead partner in the October 14 AI Entertainment Forum, discussing AI content monetization.

Chinese Productions Highlight Cultural Heritage and Visual Aesthetics

The China Pavilion, organized under the guidance of the State Council Information Office and National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), highlighted industry innovation under the theme "Brilliant China, Intelligent Innovation for the Future." Huanyu presented productions, including Shadows of Desire and Echoes, showcasing Chinese cultural heritage, distinctive visual aesthetics and high production standards.

Huanyu met with representatives of dozens of international platforms and industry organizations. He Youlin, China's consul general in Marseille, and Shi Zhiyan, an NRTA international cooperation official, visited the company's stand and met with Huanyu co-founder and general manager Yang Le. They praised the company's efforts to reach international audiences and develop innovative content.

AI Forum Examines Content Production and Monetization

AI-generated content (AIGC) featured prominently at MIPCOM, particularly its implications for production and revenue models. At the October 12 China New Productions Showcase, Huanyu's head of distribution presented the AI-produced series Palace: Forbidden Scent.

At the October 14 forum, Huanyu, the only Chinese lead partner, presented "Exploring AI Content Monetization," outlining its work in AI-assisted production, digital asset creation and reuse, production efficiency and commercialization.

Expanding Chinese Content's International Reach

Huanyu's international strategy spans storytelling, talent, intangible cultural heritage and intellectual property. Story of Yanxi Palace was translated into 15 languages and reached more than 90 markets; Winter Begonia became the first Peking Opera-themed Chinese drama to enter North America; Delicacies Destiny was Disney+'s first Chinese-language series; and Legacy was HBO's first mainland Chinese original. The Double became the first Chinese-language series released simultaneously on Netflix and Disney+, topping charts in multiple countries. Feud entered viewing charts in 15 countries and regions, while Glory was distributed to more than 20 markets.

Huanyu plans to expand international distribution and develop new approaches to presenting Chinese stories to global audiences.

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