Huawei's SuperPoD Portfolio Creates New Option for Global Computing at MWC Barcelona 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei debuts its latest SuperPoD product Atlas 950 SuperPoD,TaiShan 950 SuperPoD and a series of computing solutions to the global market. This embodies the company's latest endeavor to open source and open collaboration with the aim of building a resilient computing foundation and creating a new option worldwide.

Tech innovation builds a resilient computing foundation

With AI technologies evolving rapidly and models now using trillions of parameters, agentic AI is beginning to penetrate into core production processes in many industries. This is driving up demand for larger computing scale and lower latency. However, these massive models are beyond the reach of conventional horizontal scaling; larger clusters often suffer from lower utilization and frequent training interruptions.

Huawei has tacked these challenges with its innovative UnifiedBus interconnect for SuperPoDs. The groundbreaking "cluster + SuperPoD" system architecture is tailormade for growing computing demands and driving AI progress. At MWC, Huawei debuted its latest SuperPoD offerings on a global arena, including the Atlas 950 SuperPoD and Atlas 850E. Built on UnifiedBus, these products are fit for a diverse range of AI training and inference scenarios. The Atlas 950 SuperPoD, for instance, connects up to 8,192 NPUs via UnifiedBus, delivering ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and unified memory addressing. It operates as a single, logical computer for learning, reasoning, and processing.

Huawei also exhibits TaiShan 950 SuperPoD—the industry's very first general-purpose computing SuperPoD—alongside next-generation servers like the TaiShan 500 and TaiShan 200. These provide flexible computing options for computing workloads on a scale of high to low intensity.

Open source and open collaboration foster a symbiotic ecosystem

Huawei continues to champion open source and open systems in vision of accelerating developer innovation and ecosystem prosperity. The company plays a pivotal role in advancing openEuler, which has rapidly risen as one of the world's leading open source operating system communities. Huawei has fully open-sourced its CANN heterogeneous compute architecture. Through layered decoupling, all software components—from operator libraries, acceleration libraries, and graph computing to programming languages—are openly available for developers. CANN also supports open source communities and projects typified by Triton, TileLang, PyTorch, vLLM, and verl, which tangibly facilitates developers in terms of accessibility and efficiency.

As intelligence transforms industries, Huawei remains dedicated to building a resilient computing foundation and a symbiotic ecosystem to create a new option for the AI era.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922855/image1.jpg

