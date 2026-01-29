Infosys and Tennis Australia Bring AI-First Experiences and Accessibility to Australian Open 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) , a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled its latest innovations for Australian Open (AO) 2026, powered by its generative and agentic AI suite, Infosys Topaz™. Building on an eight-year partnership with Tennis Australia, these advancements aim to redefine fan engagement, empower players and coaches, and push the boundaries of digital accessibility in tennis. Together, Infosys and Tennis Australia seek to broaden access to the sport, elevate both on-ground and digital experiences, and showcase responsible AI innovation at scale.

New Innovations for AO 2026

MatchFeel is a breakthrough accessibility experience enabling blind and visually impaired fans to follow live tennis through touch. Using real-time ball and match data, MatchFeel converts on-court action into tactile and haptic feedback on a physical court surface. A magnetic ring traces the ball's movement across engraved court lines, while vibration patterns indicate speed and direction, allowing fans to feel rallies as they unfold, complemented by synced live commentary. At AO 2026, it will run as a pilot innovation for a select user group.

At the Infosys Fan Zone, visitors can meet Rally - a humanoid robot powered by generative AI and designed for safe, tennis-first interactions. Rally taps into live AO 2026 scores to engage fans through unique experiences like Serve Me a Fortune, offering playful tennis-themed predictions; Selfie Mode, where fans can capture memorable photos with Rally; and Ask Rally, an interactive chat for match insights and predictions powered by the Infosys Win Predictor. Operating under strict Responsible AI guardrails, Rally ensures tennis-only content, controlled movements, and fully governed systems for a secure and enjoyable fan experience.

Keys to the Match is an AI-powered feature that gives fans three simple insights per player before every AO match, making it easy to follow key tactics and storylines. It uses rankings, head-to-head stats, win probabilities, and strengths to turn complex data into clear cues like serve dominance, rally strategy, or clutch performance.

Enhancements to Existing AO Technology Experiences

The Infosys Fan Zone at Melbourne Park remains climate active, with a fully offset carbon footprint and recyclable structures. In addition, Infosys and Tennis Australia will host the Future Leaders Program powered by Infosys Springboard at the Infosys Fan Zone, bringing together Year 9-11 students from metropolitan and regional communities for a day of learning and innovation. Through this program, students will experience how technology powers a global sporting event, build digital skills, and gain exposure to leadership, inclusion, technology, and generative AI experiences at the Australian Open.

Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific, Infosys, said, "Our partnership with Tennis Australia continues to set a global benchmark for how AI can elevate sport. Sports should be for everyone and at AO 2026, we are bringing together responsible AI and human-centered design to create new ways for people to feel, understand and enjoy tennis. From a tactile court for visually impaired fans to an AI mascot for fans, Infosys Topaz is making the experience more accessible, insightful and immersive. These innovations demonstrate the broader potential of responsible AI to unlock new opportunities, drive stronger outcomes and accelerate digital transformation."

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia and Australian Open Tournament Director, said, "Infosys continues to help us elevate the Australian Open through technology that enriches the experience. At AO 2026, new accessibility initiatives and AI capabilities show how digital innovation can make the tournament more inclusive, informed, and engaging. Technology is an amplifier that heightens emotions, stories and gives a sense of connection. We're excited to welcome innovations that help more people feel part of this great event."

Follow all the action from the tournament on AusOpen.com and discover more about the partnership at Infosys.com/AusOpen.

