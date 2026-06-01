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iScooter Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation with Anniversary Sale Across Europe

01 giugno 2026 | 09.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iScooter, an innovator dedicated to personal transportation solutions, is marking its 11th anniversary with a limited-time promotional campaign across Europe. Running from June 1-17, the exclusive deals feature significant savings across the product lineup.

CTA

Star Products

DX5Pro Electric Scooter - The Ultimate Commuter CompanionF7Ultra Electric Scooter - The SUV of E-ScootersEB1S Electric Bike - Your Green Mobility Choice

Special Bonus

In addition to direct discounts with maximum savings up to £450, the campaign also introduces a promotional draw offering participants the opportunity to win a complimentary F7Ultra.

Founded with a focus on accessible electric mobility, iScooter has expanded its presence across international markets over the past decade. Its product range reflects a continued emphasis on combining performance, safety, and convenience, supporting diverse urban and recreational mobility needs.

About iScooter

Founded in 2015, iScooter develops smart, sustainable personal transportation solutions that address urban congestion and environmental challenges. Trusted in over 30 countries, the brand delivers intuitive, zero-emission mobility through innovative design and user-focused features, enabling cleaner, more efficient commutes and adaptable travel experiences for everyday life.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.iscooterglobal.co.uk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iscooter.eu/  

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iScooter/videos  

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iScooterEU  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987739/11_Years_of_Ride___Celebrate_with_iScooter_ID_db8345eec2d0.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iscooter-celebrates-11-years-of-innovation-with-anniversary-sale-across-europe-302783860.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

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