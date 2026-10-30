JAS Ranks Among Top 1% of Companies in EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAS, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has earned a Platinum Medal in the 2026 EcoVadis sustainability assessment. The result places JAS among the top 1% of companies rated by EcoVadis, one of the world's most widely used providers of business sustainability ratings.

Sustainability is an ongoing focus for JAS, covering environmental, social and governance topics across its operations and supply chain. JAS works with customers to measure transport-related emissions and develop practical ways to reduce them, from route and capacity optimization to lower-emission transport options and certified biofuel insetting. At the same time, it prioritizes employee health, safety and wellbeing, strengthens its business ethics practices and works with suppliers to encourage responsible practices throughout its supply chain.

EcoVadis evaluates companies across four areas. JAS improved its score in all four categories this year:

Environmental performance remains JAS's strongest area. EcoVadis recognized its validated science-based targets, renewable electricity sourcing, energy-efficiency measures and expansion of lower-emission logistics solutions. JAS's greenhouse gas emissions are also independently verified, strengthening the credibility of its reported data.

The largest improvements came in Labor & Human Rights and Sustainable Procurement, reflecting continued attention to employee health, safety and wellbeing, as well as progress in responsible supply chain management.

"Reaching Platinum and improving in every category shows that our approach is becoming part of how we work day to day," said Andrea Goeman, SVP Sustainability at JAS. "This result belongs to our teams around the world and to the partners we work with. We know there is still work ahead, and we will keep building on this progress."

JAS's EcoVadis score has risen from 60 in 2024 to 79 in 2025 and 89 in 2026. For customers, the rating provides an independent view of how JAS manages sustainability-related risks and responsibilities. It also reflects the continued work to strengthen its own practices while helping customers make informed decisions about their supply chains.

View our EcoVadis Platinum Medal here.

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