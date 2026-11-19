LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JDEnergy made a prominent appearance at RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas. Under the theme "Unlocking the Full Value of Energy Storage," JDEnergy is presenting its latest energy storage technologies and solutions while connecting with industry partners across the North American market.

The U.S. energy market is undergoing significant changes. Rising electricity demand, driven by industrial expansion and the rapid growth of AI data centers, is placing greater pressure on power infrastructure. Meanwhile, the increasing share of renewable energy is creating a stronger need for flexible resources to support grid stability, optimize energy management, and make better use of available power. These developments are driving demand for energy storage solutions that deliver reliability, operational flexibility, and long-term economic value.

In response to these market developments, JDEnergy is showcasing energy storage solutions designed for a range of applications, from C&I and utility-scale projects to power infrastructure.

A key highlight of JDEnergy's showcase is the eBlock-418A, a modular energy storage system that integrates battery storage, power conversion, and thermal management for C&I and flexible grid-side applications. At this year's RE+, this product was officially awarded the cTUVus UL 9540 certification by TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognized independent testing and certification organization with strong industry recognition in the North American market. The certification provides independent verification of the product's compliance with applicable safety standards in the United States and Canada, marking an important milestone in JDEnergy's efforts to strengthen its presence in the North American market and build confidence among local customers and project partners.

Beyond the eBlock-418A, JDEnergy is also showcasing its capabilities in utility-scale energy storage and power infrastructure. Galaxy-2, its next-generation utility-scale BESS, features string PCS technology and a highly integrated, prefabricated design to simplify deployment and enhance operational efficiency.

Beyond the U.S. market, JDEnergy is also pursuing opportunities across Latin America and Canada, particularly in renewable energy integration, C&I energy management, and utility-scale storage. With products delivered to more than 10 countries and regions and inclusion in BloombergNEF's Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer list for seven consecutive quarters, JDEnergy continues to expand its global presence and support the evolving energy storage needs of markets worldwide.

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