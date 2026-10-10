KAILAS Launches "Stay Warm, Stay Together" Campaign Celebrating the Bonds Behind Every Climb

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAILAS stands as one of the world's three full-category climbing brands. Its new campaign, "Stay Warm, Stay Together," celebrates the trust and mutual support at the heart of climbing. Featuring Jon Otto, Principal of Chengdu Leadclimb Outdoor Instruction Center; alpinist Zhang Qingwei (Ye Ren); KAILAS athletes Liu Junfu and Zhou Song; and internationally renowned alpinist Aleš Česen, the campaign explores the bonds that help climbers face demanding mountain environments. Zhang Qingwei and Zhou Song received the Best Climbing Achievement Award at the 19th China Outdoor Golden Rhino Awards.

Every partnership has its own story. Jon Otto and Ye Ren have known each other for two decades, sharing technical knowledge before going on to teach and climb together. Through joint training and increasingly challenging alpine climbs, Liu Junfu and Zhou Song have developed a strong understanding. Česen has built trusted partnerships across countries and cultures through shared expertise, sound judgment and a common passion for the mountains.

In challenging alpine conditions, a trusted partner offers practical and emotional support. Reliable equipment is equally essential, particularly at high altitude, where low temperatures and demanding terrain test climbers' limits.

Designed around the needs of snow-mountain climbing, the KAILAS GT Glacier Traverse Series balances warmth, protection and lightweight performance. Selected styles feature goose down with a fill power of up to 1,000, paired with ZERO-Gravity Ultralight Fabric for an exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio. This combination helps climbers stay warm while reducing unnecessary weight.

"Stay Warm, Stay Together" reflects the warmth of human connection and dependable technical gear. KAILAS develops equipment for climbers, from high-altitude down jackets and technical shells to climbing hardware. Its products are tested and refined in real mountain environments, with performance, protection and safety at the core.

Since late September, campaign imagery has appeared on outdoor digital screens across 13 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Macao, bringing climbing stories and culture to a wider audience.

For KAILAS, climbing is more than an individual pursuit. Beyond technical expertise and reliable equipment, trust, cooperation and the people who stand beside us matter just as much. Through this campaign, KAILAS celebrates the partnerships that help climbers overcome challenges and move forward together.

Stay Warm, Stay Together.

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