KISTERS launches KIPTEC: The invisible engine that gives environmental sensors an edge - ending multi-device dependence

25 novembre 2025 | 08.00
AACHEN, Germany, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KISTERS has developed new embedded technology that transforms conventional environmental sensors into fully integrated, connected devices. The upgrade removes the need for separate loggers and modems, speeds up field installation, and can cut power use by up to 75%.

KISTERS today unveiled KIPTEC (KISTERS Intelligence Platform Technology for Embedded Connectivity), a new embedded platform that turns traditional environmental sensors into fully integrated, autonomous devices. The technology removes the need for external loggers, modems, complex wiring, and multi-device pairing, cutting installation time and reducing power consumption by up to 75%.

Instead of relying on multiple components, KIPTEC builds all processing, dynamic logging, telemetry, and power management directly into the sensor, creating a single unit that only needs power.

KIPTEC at a glance

"The market demanded simplicity," said Anton Felder, Director of KISTERS HydroMet. "With 93 percent of monitoring professionals reporting issues tied to multi-device installations, complexity itself had become the barrier. KIPTEC removes that barrier by building connectivity, logging and processing directly into the sensor."

Manufactured in Germany, KIPTEC-enabled sensors deliver over 12 months of onboard data storage, event-based transmission, and store-and-forward protection to avoid data loss. They automatically adapt power use based on site conditions.

The platform supports LTE-Cat-M1/NB-IoT, over-the-air updates via KISTERS telemetry, and integrates easily with existing systems via MQTT, HTTPS and SFTP. Security features include end-to-end encryption and TLS-certified IoT protection compliant with European standards.

KIPTEC-enabled sensors complement KISTERS' Classic portfolio. "They're called 'Edge' sensors because KIPTEC gives them a literal edge. They're ideal for rapid deployment, remote sites and dense networks that need autonomous operation," said, Klaas Schulze Dieckhoff, KISTERS Global Head of R&D. "Classic models will continue to support infrastructure-based systems with central logging, giving users flexibility and choice."

Get notified when the HyQuant Edge launches in Q1 2026—the first water radar to feature KIPTEC technology.

About KISTERSKISTERS is a privately owned international organisation specialising in environmental data, instrumentation and IT. They develop data-driven solutions to address global challenges across water, weather and renewable energy.

For further media enquiries contact:elizabeth.mcgoldrick@kisters.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831189/KISTERS_Platform.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688474/5321243/KISTERS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kisters-launches-kiptec-the-invisible-engine-that-gives-environmental-sensors-an-edge--ending-multi-device-dependence-302624985.html

