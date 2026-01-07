LabConnect Establishes New Global Headquarters in Raleigh-Durham Area

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, the world's most agile central laboratory solutions partner, today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, strengthening its footprint in the rapidly growing Research Triangle region, a leading center for Contract Research Organizations (CROs), biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies. The new office will serve as a strategic base for executive leadership, commercial, operational, and technology teams as LabConnect continues to support an expanding portfolio of complex clinical trials worldwide.

Raleigh Durham and the Research Triangle region have emerged as one of the most dynamic life sciences ecosystems in the country, powered by top-tier research universities, a highly skilled workforce, and a dense network of CROs, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical companies. LabConnect's presence in the region will enhance collaboration with sponsors and CRO partners, accelerate innovation in central lab services, and create new opportunities to pilot advanced sample management, data integration, and technology-enabled solutions close to our clients.

"With this new Raleigh office, we are exactly where our customers are making some of their most important decisions about drug development," said Wes Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of LabConnect. "RDU has become one of the world's most important centers for pharmaceutical innovation, and establishing a stronger corporate presence here allows us to partner even more closely with our clients, attract exceptional talent, and help speed the development of new medicines for patients in need."

The Raleigh corporate office will complement LabConnect's seven global operational locations which are adjacent to its partner laboratories supporting: North America, Latin America, Europe and the UK, Australia, China, and ultimately South Korea. The co-location of LabConnect's operational facilities and its regional partners enables the company to better align scientific, operational, and data capabilities with the needs of emerging and large biopharmaceutical customers.

LabConnect plans to grow the Raleigh office in the coming years, with additional commercial leadership, project management, scientific operations, technology, and data science personnel. The investment reflects the company's commitment to building a modern, collaborative workplace that leverages the strengths of the RDU market while maintaining its global, asset light operating model and flexible partner lab network.

About LabConnect

LabConnect is redefining central laboratory services as a technology-driven partner for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Our decentralized network model provides sponsors with access to the industry's most comprehensive global testing menu, supported by advanced sample tracking, data management, and expert consulting services. With an asset light approach spanning functional service provider solutions, specialty testing, and ancillary support, we deliver scalability and efficiency beyond the limits of traditional laboratory ownership. By building the lab network of the future, LabConnect accelerates the development of life-changing therapies with greater precision, flexibility, and speed. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.labconnect.com.

