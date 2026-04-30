circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Leading the AI Wave: E&R Brings Next-Gen Laser and Plasma Tech to SEMICON SEA 2026

30 aprile 2026 | 08.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KAOHSIUNG, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering (8027.TW) will showcase advanced laser and plasma solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026 next week. Targeting critical demands in AI, CPO, and next-generation manufacturing, E&R is partnering with Horng Terng Automation (HTA) and Group Up Industrial (GP) to deliver a fully integrated turnkey solution:

CTA

E&R's 2026 Technology Highlights:

Laser and Plasma Advanced Packaging

Automation Integration Service (AIS)

Leveraging 30+ years of experience, E&R delivers custom automation meeting complex CIM and factory requirements. By integrating multi-vendor process modules into a unified, high-efficiency system through simulation-driven modeling, we provide a unified UI and a single service window. Our dedicated R&D and sales teams ensure direct engagement and responsive technical support for every project.

FOPLP – Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (700 × 700 mm)

E&R's total solution supports large panel processes including laser marking, laser cutting, laser descum, plasma cleaning, and post-drill de-smear, with a remarkable warpage control up to 16 mm. The process is further enhanced with laser debonding and plasma dry etching solutions for separation of glass carrier and panel.

Join us at SEMICON SEA 2026 to see how E&R, HTA, and Group Up are driving the future of semiconductor manufacturing — with more precise, efficient, and integrated solutions.

Booth Information

https://en.enr.com.tw/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969926/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-the-ai-wave-er-brings-next-gen-laser-and-plasma-tech-to-semicon-sea-2026-302758460.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN47838 en US ICT Meccanica AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Milano, il corteo per Sergio Ramelli finisce con i saluti romani - Video
Re Carlo e la battuta a Trump: "Parli inglese grazie a noi" - Video
Dossena: "Ci vuole il commissario, pallone italiano non capace di uscirne da solo"
News to go
L'Italia si prepara all'Expo 2027 a Belgrado
Getta bengala sul percorso del rally del Salento, paura per piloti e spettatori - Video
News to go
Nel 2024 la siccità ha colpito quasi 157mila chilometri quadrati di territorio Ue
Spari alla cena con Trump, la corsa del sospetto e la reazione del Secret Service - Video
L'addio di Ranieri alla Roma, sconcerto tra i tifosi a Testaccio
Lazio, ecco il nuovo sponsor: ufficiale partnership con Polymarket
Sal Da Vinci: "L’amore è un mestiere e va frequentato" - Video
Decreto sicurezza, Gianni Cuperlo cita Cetto La Qualunque alla Camera - Video
News to go
Guerra Iran, danni diretti per il vino


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza