LITFINCON Launches Its Inaugural European Conference in Amsterdam

The inaugural European edition takes place at the Rosewood Amsterdam on October 7–8, 2026.Early bird registration is open now.

AMSTERDAM, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITFINCON, the global litigation finance conference series produced by Siltstone Capital, will hold its inaugural European edition at the Rosewood Amsterdam on October 7–8, 2026. Registration is now open at litfinconeurope.com.

The timing is deliberate. Europe has emerged as one of the world's most dynamic litigation finance markets, driven by the growth of cross-border collective actions, international arbitration, intellectual property disputes, the Netherlands' WAMCA regime, the rise of the Unified Patent Court, and an evolving regulatory landscape. As these developments reshape how legal claims are financed and managed, LITFINCON Europe brings together investors, funders, law firms, corporate counsel, and industry leaders driving the next chapter of the asset class.

The Amsterdam conference follows LITFINCON Asia, held in June 2026 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, and builds on five years of growth for the conference series. With more than 1,000 attendees across previous editions in Houston, Beverly Hills, and Singapore, LITFINCON has established itself as a premier global forum for senior decision-makers in litigation finance.

"Europe is where some of the most important questions in litigation finance are being worked out right now, and the people answering them have not had a serious room of their own," said Jim Batson, Chief Investment Officer, Legal Finance at Siltstone Capital. "That is what LITFINCON Europe is for. Bringing it to Amsterdam puts the funders, the law firms, and the capital in the same place at the same time, and that is when the real conversations happen."

Under the theme "The Claim Is the Asset: IP, Arbitration, Class Actions & the Investors Who Know It," the conference features eleven panels over two days examining the legal, commercial, and investment trends shaping the future of litigation finance. Sessions will explore regulatory frameworks in the UK, EU, and US; European transaction structures; collective redress and class actions; international arbitration and cross-border enforcement; portfolio and law firm financing; insurance and risk transfer; IP and patent litigation funding; allocating to European and global litigation finance funds; and AI and technology in litigation finance. The full agenda is live at litfinconeurope.com/agenda.

"Legal finance is increasingly being recognized as an institutional asset class, attracting growing interest from banks, pension funds, insurance companies, family offices, and alternative asset managers seeking differentiated, uncorrelated returns. Europe has emerged as one of the most compelling markets for institutional capital deployment, driven by legal innovation, expanding commercial opportunities, and increasing investor demand," said Robert Le, Co-Founder of Siltstone Capital.

Registration is open at litfinconeurope.com. Because the room is intentionally kept to a size that allows real conversation, early registration is encouraged.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available for organizations seeking to engage senior decision-makers across the global litigation finance ecosystem. Interested partners can contact info@siltstone.com.

Looking ahead, the series continues with LITFINCON Houston on February 24–25, 2027 at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas.

About LITFINCON

LITFINCON is the leading global litigation finance conference series dedicated exclusively to litigation finance. Launched in Houston in 2022 by Siltstone Capital, the series has expanded to Singapore and now Amsterdam, convening senior decision-makers from litigation funders, institutional investors, law firms, insurers, corporate counsel, and legal service providers for candid, high-level discussions on the trends, transactions, and innovations shaping the asset class. Recognized for its executive-level attendance, substantive programming, and an intentionally curated networking environment, LITFINCON has become the industry's leading forum for building relationships, sharing insights, and advancing the global legal finance market.

About Siltstone Capital

Siltstone Capital is a Houston-based multi-strategy alternative investment firm focused on generating differentiated returns across legal finance, energy and power infrastructure, mineral rights, and other alternative asset classes. Through its dedicated legal finance platform, Siltstone structures and provides capital solutions for plaintiffs, law firms, and corporate claimants involved in commercial litigation, international arbitration, intellectual property, and mass tort matters.

Media ContactJacob VarghesePrincipal, Siltstone Capitaljacob.varghese@siltstone.com litfinconeurope.com

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