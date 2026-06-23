LONGi: Annual solar plant revenue boosted 67,000 EUR per 10 hectares with new high-efficiency solar panel designed for utility segment

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, a global leader in green energy technology, introduced its Hi-MO9 Prime solar module series at Intersolar Europe (Booth A2.170). As the latest in LONGi's premier Back Contact (BC) module platform, the Hi-MO9 Prime is engineered for utility-scale solar projects where land efficiency, long-term reliability, and lifecycle returns are critical. Delivering a mass-production module power of up to 680W and efficiency of up to 25.2%, the series sets a new performance benchmark for the global solar industry.

Maximizing yield in land-constrained European markets

Energy developers face tighter constraints regarding land availability, environmental regulations, and grid capacity limitations. To counter these challenges, modern project layouts feature a higher Ground Coverage Ratio (GCR) to maximize installed capacity per hectare. However, tightly packed rows naturally amplify the risks of inter-row shading, uneven irradiation, and subsequent performance drop-offs. The Hi-MO9 Prime is engineered to address these spatial dilemmas, enabling a substantially higher installed capacity per unit area compared with mainstream non-BC modules.

In high-GCR project modelling, the module can increase total installed capacity by 4.62% under identical land area and layout conditions. A 10-hectare project scenario in the UK designed with a 50% GCR showed: mainstream non-BC modules achieve 12.00MW installed capacity, whereas Hi-MO9 Prime achieves 12.56MW on the same plot. This results in an annual energy yield gain of approximately 648.4MWh, translating to more than €67,430 additional annual revenue for asset owners.

Technological advances increase efficiency, structural reliability, and long-term performance

Built on LONGi's advanced HPBC2.0 (Hybrid Passivated Back Contact) cell architecture, the Hi-MO9 Prime marks a technological leap forward. By placing all electrical contacts on the rear of the cell, the front surface remains entirely unobstructed, maximizing light absorption and elevating long-term value for global large-scale deployments. It also delivers superior partial shading tolerance to protect asset owners' revenue streams. Its highly parallel BC cell structure reduces electrical losses caused by localized shading from row-to-row obstructions, dust, fallen leaves, or other temporary objects. When a single cell is shaded, the Hi-MO9 Prime can reduce power loss by more than 70% compared with conventional non-BC modules.

The module incorporates LONGi's proprietary Selective Temperature Alloy Connection (STAC) technology, which minimizes localized thermal stress during manufacturing and significantly improves long-term, cell-level stability. For utility-scale projects, this overall level of engineering reliability is essential to protecting 30-year asset value.

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