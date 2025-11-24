Luxembourg Space Agency awards contract to CSMC to Advance Quantum Sensing for Resource Exploration

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Space Mining Corporation (CSMC) is pleased to announce the awarding of a contract to develop a novel space-based quantum gravimetry sensor system known as QASM (Quantum Atomic Subsurface Mapper).

QASM is a breakthrough dual-use sensing platform designed to detect and characterize subsurface resources such as critical minerals and water from orbit on the Earth and other planetary bodies. The project represents a major milestone in EU–Canada cooperation on quantum technologies for space exploration, integrating Canadian innovation with European technical and institutional leadership.

"Luxembourg has long been committed to building international partnerships that accelerate sustainable space exploration," said Bob Lamboray, Senior Manager – Exploration and Space Resources at the Luxembourg Space Agency. "Through collaboration with CSMC and ESA, we are combining Europe's and Canada's strengths in quantum research, resource science, and commercial space development."

"This project is another example of our commitment to growing Canada's Quantum advantage. Quantum sensors like QASM will redefine how we can more intelligently meet society's resource needs," said Daniel Sax, CEO of CSMC. "QASM has the potential to revolutionize how we detect critical minerals, water, and other things below the surface, which is still today a bit of needle in a haystack. We are extremely grateful for the support of LSA and ESA on this. This collaboration demonstrates the power of transatlantic innovation."

Developed in Canada, QASM will use cold-atom interferometry to achieve ultra-sensitive gravity measurements. These capabilities are essential for identifying resources below the surface of the earth, applicable to humanity's pressing resource challenges, increasing our ability to detect natural resources with greater efficacy, saving both time and money.

Early laboratory demonstrations of the QASM system are scheduled for 2026, with field testing and validation to follow, paving the way for a potential in space demonstrations in the next few years.

This initiative complements CSMC's broader technology portfolio, including its LEUNR (Low Enriched Uranium Nuclear Reactor) — a dual-use microreactor designed for lunar and terrestrial deployment — as part of a growing suite of infrastructure technologies enabling sustainable human presence beyond Earth.

About Canadian Space Mining Corporation (CSMC)CSMC develops advanced technologies for off-world resource extraction, energy generation, and in-situ infrastructure. Headquartered in Toronto, CSMC's mission is to develop dual-use technologies that can address humanity's present and future needs through sustainable systems that combine nuclear, quantum, and robotics innovation.

About the Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA)Established in 2018 by the Ministry of Economy with the goal of developing the national space sector, the Luxembourg Space Agency fosters new and existing companies, develops human resources, facilitates access to funding and provides support for academic research. The agency implements the national space economic development strategy, manages national space research and development programs, and leads the SpaceResources.lu initiative. The LSA also represents Luxembourg within the European Space Agency, as well as the space related programs of the European Union and the United Nations.

About the European Space Agency (ESA)The European Space Agency (ESA) is Europe's gateway to space, working with 22 Member States to develop space technologies, applications, and missions that benefit society. ESA supports innovation partnerships across Europe and beyond, including with Canada, to advance the frontier of space exploration and scientific discovery.

Media Contact: Elizabeth Haarmann, Consultant, Canadian Space Mining Corporation, Elizabeth@oystergroup.ca, 647-213-0422

