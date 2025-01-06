MAMMOTION Unveils Next-Generation Robotic Mowers with New AI Vision Technology at CES 2025

Advanced UltraSense AI Vision system and expanded product lineup showcase the future of autonomous lawn care

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, a leading innovator in robotic lawn care solutions, today announced advances to its robotic mowing technology and an expanded product lineup at CES 2025 (Venetian Expo, Hall A-D, Booth #51432). The highlights include the debut of the UltraSense AI Vision system, which redefines how robotic mowers deliver precision lawn care, and the launch of two new product lines: the LUBA mini AWD Series and YUKA mini Series. These new offerings enrich Mammotion's product portfolio by complementing its traditional best-sellers, the LUBA 2 AWD Series and YUKA Series, both of which have undergone functional upgrades on this occasion.

Smarter Lawn Care with UltraSense AI Vision

MAMMOTION's UltraSense AI Vision is designed to simplify lawn maintenance, offering professional-grade results with advanced AI technology. Features include:

Introducing the 2025 Product Lineup

MAMMOTION's expanded lineup now includes four distinct robot lawnmower series, each tailored to meet specific lawn care needs.

LUBA 2 AWD Series: Designed for large and complex lawns (up to 2.5 acres/10000㎡), the flagship series – recently honored as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 – now features:

LUBA mini AWD Series: Built on the same advanced AWD platform as its larger sibling, this new series brings professional-grade performance to mid-sized and small lawn areas up to 0.37 acres (1500㎡) in a lightweight 33-pound (15kg) unit. Features include:

YUKA Series: The YUKA Series combines innovative 2-in-1 self-emptying lawn sweeping and mowing for medium to large yards (up to 0.75 acres/3000㎡) by:

YUKA mini Series: Weighing only 22 pounds (10 kg), the YUKA Mini is a budget-friendly option, ideal for smaller yards (up to 0.2 acres/800 m²), simplifying lawn care with:

MAMMOTION's 2025 lineups will be available for pre-order beginning January 5, 2025. Learn more about the future of lawn care with MAMMOTION: https://mammotion.com/

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent, high-quality, eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotic solutions. As the company behind the LUBA 2 AWD Series, recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024, and the versatile YUKA Series, MAMMOTION is transforming lawn care for both professionals and consumers. The mission is to pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient outdoor experience worldwide.

