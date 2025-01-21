MAXHUB to Pre-launch Industry-Leading 92" Microsoft Teams Rooms Interactive Display at ISE 2025

Transforming Visual Collaboration with 5K Clarity and Versatile Design

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, a global leader in integrated communication displays and unified communications solutions, has announced it will launch its industry-leading Interactive Display - MAXHUB 92" XBoard Microsoft Teams Rooms at ISE 2025 (Stand 2N500), the world-renowned annual tech show for the systems integration and audiovisual industry. Integrating the functions of a projector, whiteboard, advertising signage, computer, microphone, audio, and more, the device provides an all-in-one solution. MAXHUB Microsoft Teams Rooms devices satisfy the needs of both local meetings and remote collaborations.

MAXHUB XCore Kit and XCore Kit Pro for Microsoft Teams Rooms

The XCore Kit and XCore Kit Pro seamlessly combine cutting-edge technology with easy-to-use design to deliver efficient and intuitive meeting experiences. The XCore Kit is a certified entry-level Microsoft Teams Rooms solution with Windows inside that - to meet the collaboration needs of more participants - incorporates 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and features price and performance advantages. This makes it effortless for users to upgrade their small BYOD meeting rooms. XCore kit Pro is a certified Microsoft Teams Rooms solution for medium and larger meeting rooms. With wireless content sharing and dual-screen display capabilities, it offers a comprehensive and user-friendly conferencing experience.

The XCore Kit and XCore Kit Pro, along with MAXHUB's other bundles and peripherals, come together as the MAXHUB XT Series for Teams Rooms. The XT Series offers a comprehensive Teams Rooms solution, with a console kit, camera options, speakerphone, and optional display choices, making it effortless to convert your DIY meeting rooms. With the MAXHUB XT series, you can easily enjoy a one-stop Certified Teams Rooms experience, with entry-level solutions starting from half of the average budget for these products.

As an Intel Titanium partner, MAXHUB harnesses the power of Intel's high-performance processors to empower its core products. With robust computing capabilities, it delivers professional-grade image and video processing, seamlessly supporting video conferencing software.

In addition, MAXHUB will be presenting its Display Solutions that have been designed for easy deployment, easy operation and easy maintenance across multiple scenarios including corporate offices, higher-education settings, and public spaces.

Partnering with technology industry leaders

MAXHUB partners with technology industry leaders, including Intel and Microsoft, to deliver advanced communication and collaboration solutions, integrating Intel's high-performance processors and optimising its solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms use cases. This provides customers with solutions that are intuitive, reliable and built to foster creativity and productivity while empowering seamless collaboration and engagement across all settings.

"ISE is a key event in the annual industry calendar and the ideal platform for announcing our latest breakthrough display solution," said Kevin Wang, Head of MAXHUB Sales Europe. "By enabling customers to create inspiring technology hubs, we empower them to transform their communication, collaboration and presentation capabilities, and we look forward to meeting customers, partners and colleagues in February to share our newest innovations."

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is a global leader in integrated display and unified communications solutions. MAXHUB creates a technology hub where inspiration has the freedom to grow into meaningful connections. Centered around integration, MAXHUB provides next-level integrated solutions for people to communicate, present, and collaborate. MAXHUB, where inspiration moves ahead. For more information about MAXHUB, visit www.maxhub.com.

