Medicilon Presents Revolution Medicines with the "Excellence in Client Partnership Award"

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Yang Liu, Director of Medicinal Chemistry at Revolution Medicines, Inc., and Dr. Kristof Pota, Senior Scientist, visited Medicilon's Nanhui R&D Center. Dr. Maosheng Duan, President of Medicilon's Drug Discovery and Pharmaceutical Research Divisions, Dr. Jian Wang, Vice President of Medicilon, and their team welcomed them. The two parties held in-depth discussions on project progress, data transfer, and strategic priorities for the coming year. During the visit, Medicilon presented Revolution Medicines with the "Excellence in Client Partnership Award," recognizing the substantial clinical value of the company's pioneering pan-KRAS drug discovery and development. The award also honors years of joint effort, mutual trust, and shared success by both R&D teams, setting an outstanding example of bilateral collaboration.

A Three-Year Partnership Built on a Trusted R&D Model

Over the past three years, Medicilon's FTE team has worked closely with Revolution Medicines to tackle R&D technical challenges, consistently prioritizing client needs and focusing on the single objective of efficiently delivering high-quality molecules. This partnership has established a model of mutual trust and robust CRO–client collaboration.

At the award ceremony, Dr. Duan commended Revolution Medicines for its pioneering work in advancing KRAS—a target once deemed "undruggable"—and congratulated the company on the U.S. FDA's August 2026 approval of the NDA for Daraxonrasib for metastatic pancreatic cancer. This milestone offers new hope for pancreatic cancer patients and delivers significant clinical value. The Excellence in Client Partnership Award recognizes the trust, dedication, and achievements of both teams over more than three years of collaboration, reflecting Medicilon's confidence in a deeper, long-term partnership.

In-Depth Discussions Explore New Collaboration Opportunities

During the discussions, Dr. Wang outlined Medicilon's growth and its integrated R&D platform spanning target discovery to IND submission. Medicilon's quality system meets international standards and holds NMPA, OECD GLP, FDA GLP, and AAALAC accreditation. Its advanced platforms support ADC/AOC, TPD, RIPTAC, RNAi, and peptide programs. Both parties discussed cross-regional data transfer, project management, future collaboration, and ways to enhance cross-border R&D efficiency.

Laboratory Tour

Subsequently, Drs. Liu and Pota toured Medicilon's R&D laboratories, visiting the chemistry and oligonucleotide labs as well as the API and preclinical research facilities, gaining firsthand insight into Medicilon's R&D infrastructure and quality management system.

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