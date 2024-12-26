Mentech welcomes Team Visma | Lease a Bike as a new partner

Cerca nel sito
 
26 dicembre 2024
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com:

Mentech, the cycling intelligence brand under Dongguan Mentech Optical & Magnetic Co., Ltd, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Guangdong Mentech Technology Co., Ltd, has officially announced its partnership as the first Chinese official partner of Visma | Lease a Bike Team. This collaboration not only signifies the recognition of Mentech's cycling intelligence technology by a professional cycling team but also marks the brand's global expansion.

Visma | Lease a Bike Team has achieved the overall championship in the three major international cycling events: Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta a España, becoming the first-ever team to win all three Grand Tours in the same year, a legendary accomplishment. The team's pursuit of exceptional performance aligns perfectly with Mentech's innovative technological philosophy. Together, they will drive the intelligent development of cycling and provide consumers worldwide with smarter, more professional products and services.

In terms of product layout, Mentech is dedicated to building an ecosystem of cycling intelligence products and services, including sports bicycles, cycle computers, cycling watches, panoramic cameras, and the unique PowFi hardware system integrating network and power functions, as well as an integrated platform for individual and community cycling services. The company is committed to accelerating the intelligent development of the professional cycling sector.

Looking ahead to 2025, Sander Kruis, Commercial Director of Visma | Lease a Bike Team, expressed, "We are thrilled to have Mentech on board. As an internationally renowned team, it's exciting to attract top companies from around the world to collaborate with us. Mentech's role as our first Chinese partner undoubtedly adds extraordinary significance to this partnership."

Mentech also sees this collaboration as a valuable opportunity. Mr. Yang Xianjin, Chairman of Mentech, feels proud to integrate advanced technology into the world of cycling, stating, "Our new partnership with Visma | Lease a Bike Team not only brings the Mentech brand to the global stage but also contributes to this passionate and dynamic sport. We look forward to working with the team to create new glories and embrace an exciting year of cycling events together."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587644/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mentech-welcomes-team-visma--lease-a-bike-as-a-new-partner-302339176.html

