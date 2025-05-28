circle x black
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Mexico's mobile industry joins forces to simplify the development of applications and digital services through GSMA Open Gateway

28 maggio 2025 | 23.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Altán Redes, América Móvil, AT&T Mexico, and Telefónica Mexico announced the local rollout of the initiative and its potential for new business and cross-industry partnerships.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At GSMA M360 LATAM today, Altán Redes, América Móvil, AT&T Mexico, and Telefónica Mexico announced the launch of GSMA Open Gateway in the country. This global initiative led by the GSMA enables mobile operators to open their networks to drive innovation and collaboration across the digital ecosystem.

GSMA Open Gateway is a standard through which mobile operators provide developers access to a range of network functions used to create applications and services. By bringing together operators from around the world, the initiative facilitates the design of digital products that can function seamlessly across all devices, regardless of country or operator. This is achieved through unique access points, known as Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), which serve as gateways to information about network capabilities.

These APIs available through the CAMARA repository, an open-source project by GSMA and the Linux Foundation, which developers can access to integrate them directly into their applications. GSMA Open Gateway simplifies and accelerates developer innovation while helping create a smoother and more secure experience.

The first phase of GSMA Open Gateway has focused on APIs aimed at digital security. In line with this trend, the three APIs presented in Mexico are:

By providing key real-time information, these APIs help detect and prevent fraud in payments and financial transactions. For example, they can identify suspicious changes to a customer's mobile line just before a significant money transfer, offering greater security for the user.

Since its launch at MWC Barcelona 2023, over 73 mobile operator groups, representing 284 mobile networks and almost 80% of mobile connections globally, have joined the initiative, alongside 43 channel partners. In Latin America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Peru have already introduced their first portfolio of APIs, with new markets set to join in 2025.

Read the full press release here 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/GSMA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexicos-mobile-industry-joins-forces-to-simplify-the-development-of-applications-and-digital-services-through-gsma-open-gateway-302467570.html

