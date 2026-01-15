Microsoft expands its commitment to education with Elevate for Educators Program and new AI-powered tools

Empowering education systems, educators and students with responsible AI tools in Microsoft 365 Copilot app and global programs that strengthen educator confidence and support learning and career pathways

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced Microsoft Elevate for Educators, a new comprehensive program connecting educators with community, resources and in-demand credentials and new AI-powered capabilities at no additional cost to help schools worldwide prepare educators and students for an AI-driven future.

Today's announcements are aligned with Microsoft's mission to support education in the AI era. Unveiled ahead of Bett UK 2026, these innovations put trusted, education-specific AI tools in the hands of educators and students while ensuring they have the skills, support and confidence to use them effectively and responsibly.

"As AI becomes part of everyday learning, our responsibility is to ensure it supports educators and earns the confidence of students and families," said Justin Spelhaug, President of Microsoft Elevate. "For Microsoft, that means building responsible AI-powered solutions for education in the Microsoft 365 Copilot app secure and grounded in the values that make learning human, while ensuring our educators and schools have the skills and resources through programs like Elevate for Educators to use these tools effectively."

Introducing Microsoft Elevate for EducatorsThe Microsoft Elevate for Educators program is part of the company's broader Microsoft Elevate commitment to help schools and educators build skills, expand opportunity and ensure everyone benefits from AI. The program equips educators and school leaders with access to one of the world's largest and most connected peer educator networks, and offers free professional development resources and access to in-demand credentials to confidently integrate AI into the classroom. Microsoft Elevate for Educators is available today at https://aka.ms/MicrosoftElevateforEducators and includes:

Announcing a limited time Copilot and LinkedIn promotion for students

Microsoft introduced a new offer to empower college students with the tools they need to succeed in today's AI-powered workplace. Beginning today, eligible college students can get 12 months of Microsoft 365 Premium and LinkedIn Premium Career subscriptions for free,available directly through Microsoft. This limited-time promotion provides students with powerful productivity tools — including Researcher and Analyst agents, extensive AI usage limits, and productivity apps like Word, Excel and PowerPoint with Copilot built in — plus career resources to help build skills, network and prepare for future opportunities.

Designed for education: Personalized AI that puts educators and students firstMicrosoft also introduced new AI-powered capabilities purpose-built for education, available at no additional cost for Microsoft 365 Education customers. Building on existing education–specific tools, these capabilities are designed to amplify teaching and learning while maintaining security and trust.

Giving educators more time for what matters most

Empowering students to learn at their own paceAs AI increasingly shapes how students learn and prepare for the future, Microsoft is delivering tools that support more independent and engaging study. The Study and Learn Agent is an adaptive AI assistant that provides students with personalized support. Available in preview later this month, the Study and Learn Agent is designed to foster critical and reflective thinking, helping students learn independently while building confidence.

For more information on Microsoft's commitment to education, visit us at aka.ms/AIforTeachingandLearning or at the Microsoft stand (SM20) at Bett UK (Jan. 21-23).

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861966/Microsoft_Company_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/microsoft-expands-its-commitment-to-education-with-elevate-for-educators-program-and-new-ai-powered-tools-302661791.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.