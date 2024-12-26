Microtech Announces First Human Case of Implantable Microsensor for Heart Failure

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microtech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Medinol Inc., a leader in global MedTech research and development, announced that it has initiated human clinical trials of their microsensor platform, in a trial to measure atrial pressures important for the treatment of heart failure. The first implantation was recently performed by Prof. Erez Sharoni at Beilinson Medical Center in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

The Microtech implantable microsensor platform is the culmination of decades of development in a new class of sensor technology that can be used not only as a stand-alone device but can also be integrated onto any existing device. Due to its sub-millimeter size, it's entirely passive function and the external communication via ultrasound, this technology allows turning existing implants into smart-devices, capable of gathering data and able to perform multiple functions at once.

Speaking about the promise of Microtech's sensor platform, Prof. Sharoni, Head of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, said, "This amazing technology may change the standard of care for patients suffering from Heart Failure and in particular, in this current study, those who are receiving LVADs or heart transplants."

The data generated by the implanted sensors will be aggregated and used by Heart Failure specialists to inform clinical decision making for these patients. "Heart Failure is characterized by periods of quiescence, followed by periods of deterioration, which require repeat hospitalizations. This ground-breaking technology will allow us to track patients' parameters in real time, to intervene earlier if needed and to reduce these patients' morbidity and mortality" said Dr. Tuvia Ben-Gal, Head of Heart Failure at Rabin Medical Center.

"Incorporating sensors into existing medical devices gives physicians the ability to treat patients based on quantifiable physiological parameters instead of symptoms and is a critical step to growing access to equitable healthcare across the global community. Using a compact home unit, a patient with a Microtech-enabled implant can deliver immediate and highly accurate pressure readings directly to their physician turning geographical distance or mobility challenges into a non-issue" says Dr. Yoram Richter, CEO of Medinol. "This unique ability is transformative for a wide range of clinical scenarios, including patients suffering from Heart Failure, Glaucoma, Hydrocephalous, Portal Hypertension, AAA Endoleaks and many more, providing wider healthcare access and fewer office/hospital visits. Most importantly, from the standpoint of treating clinicians and device manufacturers, sensor-enabled smart-devices will go beyond acute anatomical fixes, extending treatment to lifetime patient care."

