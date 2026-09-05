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Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven - Master the Pizza Moments

05 settembre 2026 | 22.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The kitchen has always been the heart of the home — where routines become traditions and recipes become signature dishes. Yet European home cooks have long accepted compromises: cramped interiors, uneven results, endless preheating. The new Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven eliminates these trade-offs, bringing one highly coveted experience directly home: the authentic pizza.

Most ovens max out around 250°C — suitable for a casserole, but falling short of what genuine pizza demands. Professional pizzerias fire at 350°C or higher, creating the blistered crust, leopard-spotted char, and airy-yet-crisp texture that defines a great pie. Until now, achieving this at home meant a backyard brick oven or settling for delivery.

The Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven changes the equation by pushing a full 350°C — a temperature rarely seen in home appliances. But heat alone isn't enough. The oven pairs this intensity with a built-in Pizzaz stone, engineered to absorb and radiate heat directly into the dough, mimicking a traditional brick oven hearth. The result: a pizza that goes from raw dough to pizzeria-perfect in under three minutes — never soggy, never dry, always brilliant.

What makes this possible is an entirely rethought airflow architecture. A closed impeller fan delivers 4× the airflow speed of conventional ovens, while 28° angle vents ensure over 30% more even heat distribution. Every pizza emerges with consistent color, texture, and doneness from edge to center.

Its 0.2-second instant heat technology with Graphene Turbo Airflow makes preheating a non-event. You set it, and it's ready.

Beyond pizza, the Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven offers 81 liters of capacity with four-layer cooking support — weekday dinners, weekend baking, or holiday feasts, all in one cycle. The full-glass door integrates seamlessly with cabinetry, while the Quiet-Close system ensures smooth, silent operation.

The Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven isn't just a specification sheet brought to life; it's a statement about what home cooking can be when your appliance finally matches your ambition.

Midea SpaceMaster Series Built-in Oven. Master the Pizza Moments.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-spacemaster-series-built-in-oven--master-the-pizza-moments-302870740.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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