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Milesight Networks Officially Launches, Powering Reliable Industrial Networks

13 aprile 2026 | 10.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IoT products, today announces the official launch of its new industrial networking division, Milesight Networks, marking a strategic expansion of its industrial connectivity capabilities.

CTA

Backed by years of IoT expertise, Milesight Networks leverages the consolidated resources of Milesight to enhance product quality, accelerate service responsiveness, and deepen technical specialization.

Beyond products, Milesight Networks upgrades its value proposition to offer stronger service support and a more sustainable competitive edge. With high-quality, value-driven solutions, it brings advanced capabilities within reach of a wider range of industries.

Addressing Industrial Connectivity Challenges

Industrial environments today face persistent challenges, including unreliable connections, data security risks, harsh operating conditions, limited interface compatibility, and rising bandwidth demands. These issues often result in service interruptions, data loss, device damage, and operational inefficiencies.

Milesight Networks addresses these challenges with a comprehensive set of capabilities:

Comprehensive Product Portfolio for Broad Applications

Milesight Networks' lineup includes:

The lineup delivers reliable 4G and 5G connectivity to meet diverse needs across industries such as surveillance, energy, banking, transportation, industrial automation, smart retail, and more.

Availability

For more information, visit https://www.milesight.com/iot/product/router or contact iot.marketing@milesight.com 

About Milesight Networks

Milesight Networks is the industrial networking division of Milesight, delivering secure, high-performing connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications. We make resilient industrial routers more accessible to surveillance, energy, banking, and smart industries. With high-quality hardware, optimized channel operations, and market-oriented product strategy, we enable partners to compete with better reliability and cost performance. Milesight Networks is committed to strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure and supporting the continuous evolution of industrial digital transformation.

Media Contactiot.marketing@milesight.com 

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milesight-networks-officially-launches-powering-reliable-industrial-networks-302736922.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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