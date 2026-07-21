Mintos launches free ETF investing, starting from €1

BERLIN, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintos, a European multi-asset investment platform for long-term wealth building, is launching ETFs on its platform. Investors can now access over 1,000 of the most popular ETFs among European investors — with zero transaction fees, no custody charges, and a minimum investment of just €1.

"European investors put a record €330 billion into ETFs in 2025. Vanguard projects that number will only grow, with 100 million Europeans expected to be ETF investors by 2035, up from 30 million today. ETFs are where the majority of European investors begin their investing journey: diversified, transparent, and now, on Mintos, completely free to buy or sell. We wanted to remove every barrier between an investor and their first ETF." said Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos.

No transaction fees and a €1 entry point

Mintos charges zero transaction fees on all ETF buy and sell orders, and there are no custody fees for holding ETF investments. The minimum investment is €1, meaning investors can put money to work as soon as they have it, without needing to accumulate a sum large enough for fees to feel proportionate.

The fee structure matters most for smaller, recurring contributions. On many platforms, a €1 execution fee on a €20 investment represents a 5% cost before the market has moved at all. On Mintos, the full amount invested goes into the ETF.

Over 1,000 UCITS-compliant funds from globally recognised providers

The Mintos ETF catalogue, provided in partnership with Upvest, is built around funds that are both widely recognised and compliant with the EU's UCITS framework — the regulatory standard designed to protect retail investors through strict diversification and transparency requirements. All 1,000+ funds are among the most popular with European investors, sourced from providers with established international track records, including iShares, VanEck, Vanguard and other notable issuers.

The selection is broad enough to build any portfolio, and focused enough to invest without the research burden of an unrestricted catalogue.

Self-directed and automated investing, or a combination of both

Mintos supports two approaches: investors can select individual ETFs themselves, free to hold, buy and sell, starting from €1. Alternatively, Mintos Core ETFs offers a pre-built, automatically rebalanced portfolio of equity and fixed-income ETFs with zero management and custody fees, starting at €50. Both options can run in parallel: investors can begin with the automated route and add self-selected funds over time without switching platforms.

A forthcoming Investment Plans feature will add a further layer of automation, allowing investors to set a recurring contribution schedule - weekly, fortnightly, monthly, or quarterly - and top up their portfolio without manual intervention.

*ETFGI's December 2025 European ETFs and ETPs Industry Landscape Insights, January 2026

The value of investments can go down as well as up. You may get back less than you invest. A Key Information Document (KID) is available for each ETF on the Mintos platform and should be read before investing. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

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