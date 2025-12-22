Nizar's New Beginning

Education Cannot Wait-supported UNICEF Learning Centres help children affected by crisis, like Nizar, overcome adversity and reclaim their education in Syria.

AL-SAFIRA, Syria, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the rural city of Al-Safira in Syria, young Nizar's world changed in a tragic instant.

He was just five years old, playing with his siblings, when a bullet struck his head. The injury shattered part of his skull and shaped his childhood in painful ways – leaving Nizar with hemiplegia, which severely limits movement in his right leg and affects his speech.

The ordeal not only left Nizar with physical scars, but also impacted his mental health. Over time, he withdrew into isolation, unable to escape the shadow of his trauma. School, which should have been a place of safety, only intensified his struggles. Bullied for his disability, he was left feeling alone.

Then Nizar enrolled in a local UNICEF-supported learning centre and remedial classes that help children make up for the studies that they have missed. That was when everything changed for the fifteen-year-old. With funding from Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and other global donors, UNICEF in Syria is able to reach children most in need of education support.

Growing up, Nizar's close-knit family in rural Aleppo struggled with displacement, escalating violence and economic hardship. But their biggest challenge was how to cope with his injury. Besides hindering his ability to walk, it left him deeply afraid of loud noises like gunshots. Because of this, as well as the bullying he experienced at his school, Nizar grew to prefer staying at home.

"My peers used to make fun of me, saying that I walk like a robot. I never wanted to leave the house," says Nizar.

His mother saw beyond his limitations. She believed fiercely in her son's potential, recognizing a sharp mind and resilient spirit despite his hardships. In a remarkable act of solidarity, she enrolled herself in grade nine to stand by his side. "I told him that his bright mind is more visible than his disability," says his mother. "Nizar's education is my top priority. I will not allow him to drop out of school under any circumstances."

Still, despite his family's unwavering encouragement, Nizar's journey was fraught with setbacks. His head injury often led to lengthy hospitalizations, creating a significant gap in his education. The risk of him falling behind grew with each passing day. "His education gap became huge. Nizar needed additional support to achieve his goal and keep learning," says his mother.

Then came a glimmer of hope. A neighbour told Nizar's mother about a UNICEF-supported learning centre nearby, a haven for children like him who had missed school due to circumstances beyond their control. Without hesitation, she enrolled him – and Nizar's two sisters – desperate to give her children another chance at an education. The impact of this centre on Nizar's life was nothing short of transformative.

At the centre, Nizar found himself in a welcoming, supportive learning environment for the first time. With a teacher who cared deeply, classmates who treated him kindly and a curriculum tailored to bridge his learning gaps, he was given a chance at a fresh start. "I am heard here! Everyone is nice to me. The teacher is amazing and my classmates are very supportive," says Nizar.

As the global fund for education in emergencies, ECW has been providing critical funding to support to children affected by crisis in Syria since 2017.

In 2024, ECW scaled-up its Multi-Year Resilience Programme in the country with a US$20 million grant. The programme ensures continuous, quality education in challenging environments through a holistic approach – including providing mental health and psychosocial support, establishing safe learning spaces to protect children from attacks and violence and addressing the diverse needs of crisis-affected children like Nizar. It also strengthens national and local education systems.

Today, Nizar looks forward to school each morning. "When I focus on the power of my education, I feel excited and forget about my injury. I picture big dreams for myself." Thanks to the encouragement and opportunities he's received, Nizar has made immense strides in his studies and is preparing to take the national exam.

This journey of resilience was only possible with the support of people who believe in the power of education and healing – within Nizar's family, community and beyond. Nizar's story is a testament to the tangible impact that quality education and holistic support can have in a child's life. "I want to become a doctor in the future," says Nizar. "I witnessed the important role that doctors play, and I want to do the same."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850587/Nizar_ECW_UNICEF_Learning_Centre.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.