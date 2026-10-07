OCI N.V. Notes Enterprise Chamber Decision Not to Order Inquiry

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) notes that the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal has today dismissed the petition brought by VEB and certain other shareholders and declined to order an inquiry into OCI's policy and course of affairs. The Enterprise Chamber also ordered the VEB and Smits to pay, jointly and severally, the administrative costs of the proceedings, estimated to date at approximately €18,000 in aggregate, including amounts awarded to OCI, NNS, the Independent Directors and the Enterprise Chamber-appointed Directors.

The previously announced NNS offer, and the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for 30 October 2026 will continue in accordance with the published terms and timetable. Shareholders should continue to refer to the offer memorandum, OCI's position statement and the EGM documentation for complete information regarding the offer and the proposed combination.

OCI will make the full Dutch-language judgment and a machine-generated English translation with the Dutch version prevailing available on its website as soon as practicable. A summary of the decision is also available through the Enterprise Chamber's website.

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