OKINAWA HARBORVIEW HOTEL: Renovated City Hotel for Extended Stays

Renovated Guest Rooms & Club Lounge / New Restaurant Open Teppanyaki Izumizaki10 min. from airport / close access to Kokusai Street / convenient base for sightseeing in Okinawa

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Operated by Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd., Okinawa Harborview Hotel (https://oka-hvh.com/en/), which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is a city hotel that has been cherished in the heart of Naha for half a century. To mark this milestone, the hotel has undergone a major renovation of its guest rooms, club lounge, and restaurants. We offer a stay-experience tailored to various needs, whether for use as a sightseeing base, business trips, or special anniversary stays. You can spend a high-quality and comfortable time in our variety of guest rooms.

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. operates 24 hotels across Japan with a total of 7,671 guest rooms and 3,368 employees. The company manages its own brands Oriental Hotels and Hotel Oriental Express, as well as other well-known brands such as Hilton, Sheraton, and Hotel Nikko. (Updated October 2025)https://www.oriental-hotels.com/en/hotellist/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849383/ohv.jpg

