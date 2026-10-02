PhytoHealth CEO Angel Lee Recognized for Driving the Advancement of World's First Prescription Drug for Cancer-Related Fatigue

Recognition highlights PhytoHealth's work in advancing PG2®, Taiwan's first approved botanical new drug, and raising clinical awareness of cancer-related fatigue

TAIPEI, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhytoHealth Corporation CEO Angel Lee has been named one of Taiwan's 27th Ten Outstanding Young Women. The prestigious national recognition highlights her leadership in advancing PG2® Lyo. Injection—the world's first prescription drug approved specifically for moderate to severe cancer-related fatigue (CRF)—and her contributions to botanical drug development and cancer supportive care.

Developed from refined polysaccharides of Astragalus membranaceus, a medicinal plant documented in the WHO Monographs on Selected Medicinal Plants, PG2® is also Taiwan's first approved botanical new drug. PG2® is used across medical institutions in Taiwan for the management of cancer-related fatigue and is covered by Taiwan's National Health Insurance (NHI) for eligible breast cancer patients. PhytoHealth continues to build clinical evidence around its proprietary refined Astragalus polysaccharide (rAPS®) platform and explore its broader potential in cancer supportive care.

CRF is a debilitating condition distinct from ordinary tiredness and can affect patients throughout cancer treatment. Yet it has historically been underrecognized and undertreated. Beyond developing PG2®, PhytoHealth has worked with Taiwan's medical community to help shift CRF from an often-overlooked aspect of the cancer experience toward a condition that is more actively recognized and managed in clinical care. These efforts contributed to the development of Taiwan's first clinical guidelines for cancer-related fatigue.

Building on PG2®'s established clinical use and regulatory foundation in Taiwan, PhytoHealth is actively seeking international pharmaceutical and healthcare partners to advance the global development of PG2® and its botanical drug platform.

"This recognition is not only a personal honor, but also a responsibility," Lee said. "Our goal is to turn scientific research into meaningful benefits for patients. We will continue working with medical and industry partners around the world to advance cancer supportive care and bring Taiwan's biotechnology innovation to the global healthcare community."

Lee and fellow honorees were recognized for their achievements across professional fields and contributions to society.

Lee holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from National Taiwan University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. Before taking on leadership roles in biotechnology, she gained professional experience at Deloitte and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen pharmaceutical business.

About PhytoHealth Corporation

PhytoHealth Corporation is a Taiwan-based biotechnology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, with particular expertise in botanical drug development. Its portfolio includes PG2® Lyo. Injection for cancer-related fatigue and Oraphine®, an oral analgesic developed for the management of moderate to severe pain. Building on its refined Astragalus polysaccharide (rAPS®) platform and broader drug development capabilities, PhytoHealth continues to advance clinical research and pursue international partnerships to bring Taiwan-developed healthcare innovations to global markets.

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