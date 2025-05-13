circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 08:37
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

PingProperties Selects Yardi to Streamline Real Estate Operations

13 maggio 2025 | 08.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Amsterdam-based real estate investment management company to enhance commercial processes and improve workflows with a cloud-based solution

AMSTERDAM, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PingProperties, an investment management organisation based at Schiphol Airport, has selected Yardi's cloud platform to help streamline its internal operations and enhance the management of its growing commercial office and retail portfolio. The company has recognised the need to streamline internal communication and create a single source of truth for portfolio and performance data.

 

 

PingProperties will implement solutions from Yardi's end-to-end commercial and asset management platform. This includes Yardi Voyager®, which will unify property and financial data to enable real-time decision-making and greater transparency. Yardi® Procure to Pay will streamline procurement and invoice workflows, reducing manual processes and improving accuracy. Additionally, Yardi® Investment Accounting will centralise financial reporting, offering deeper insights into fund performance and investor returns.

"We are excited to partner with Yardi as we take this important step toward internal optimisation," said Roel Van Grinsven, CFO at PingProperties. "With a fully integrated real estate software platform, we can finally bridge our internal communication gaps and gain the insights we need to better serve our clients."

"Yardi is proud to support PingProperties in this digital transformation journey," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president & GM of international for Yardi®. "Together, we're enabling a more connected, data-driven approach to real estate investment management."

See how Yardi can streamline your commercial real estate operations with a cloud property management solution.

About PingProperties

PingProperties is an investment management organisation that adds sustainable value to buildings and neighbourhoods, and by doing so creates high-value ESG investments for the future. It invests in stranded assets or assets suitable for conversion and transforms these investments to give them a sustainable future in keeping with its ESG ambitions. For more information, visit pingproperties.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685143/EMEA_Ping_Properties.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5313771/Yardi_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pingproperties-selects-yardi-to-streamline-real-estate-operations-302452742.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN85567 en US Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Energia, Unimpresa: le aziende italiane pagano il 47% in più rispetto al resto d'Europa
News to go
Trump: "Ridurrò i prezzi dei farmaci fino all'80%"
Internazionali, frecce tricolori sopra il Foro Italico - Video
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Italia primo produttore di riso in Europa, salgono le esportazioni
Papa Leone XIV, l'appello a San Pietro: "Ci sia il miracolo della pace" - Video
News to go
Influenza in Italia, numeri record per la stagione 2024-2025
Arena di Verona, centinaia di bambini da tutta Italia cantano il Va' pensiero - Video
News to go
Papa Prevost, oggi prima messa con i cardinali nella Cappella Sistina
Marina Berlusconi: "Preoccupata per quello che fa Trump" - Video
Fumata bianca, eletto il nuovo Papa: le campane e la festa a San Pietro - Video
Papa Leone XIV, il cardinale Prevost eletto Pontefice: le videonews dal nostro inviato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza